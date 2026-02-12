Kentucky State University Partners with Kaplan to Offer Students Free Comprehensive Test Prep and Skills Development Courses

FRANKFORT, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kentucky State University has partnered with global education company Kaplan to help students achieve their academic goals and prepare for long-term career success. Kentucky State students now have free access to Kaplan’s best-in-class preparation for graduate-level admissions exams, professional licensing exams, and credential exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, MCAT®, NCLEX-RN®, securities exams, and more. Students also have access to a robust suite of professional and academic skills development courses from Kaplan, including data literacy, data analysis, and critical thinking.

By investing in Kaplan’s All Access License®, colleges and universities can provide all of their students with access to Kaplan’s industry-leading test prep for admissions exams, licensure, credentialing programs, and workforce readiness programs with zero out-of-pocket costs for students, helping them reach their ultimate career goals. Since Kaplan’s All Access License was launched in 2022, tens of thousands of students have collectively saved more than $60 million in out-of-pocket costs for these programs.

Michael Dailey, Ph.D., provost and vice president, division of academic and student affairs, Kentucky State University, said:

“Kaplan’s All Access License is an investment in our students’ aspirations. Whether they are preparing for a graduate admissions exam, a professional licensure, or building new skills to advance their careers, we want every student to have access to high-quality preparation without added cost.”

Kim Canning, vice president, university partnerships, Kaplan, said:

“Kentucky State University leaders are empowering their students with Kaplan’s All Access License, giving them the tools and support to pursue academic and career opportunities with confidence. By prioritizing bold, student-first initiatives, the university is helping students unlock pathways that can truly transform their futures, preparing them to thrive across fields from healthcare and law to technology, education, and beyond. We’re proud to partner with the university and look forward to seeing its students in our classrooms.”

Among the many institutional partners of Kaplan’s All Access License are: Cleveland State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Spelman College, and Fort Valley State University. At the government level, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, has contracted Kaplan to provide universal test prep and skills development courses to all students enrolled in Illinois’ 12 public universities; five Illinois community colleges are also included as part of a pilot program.

About Kentucky State University

Kentucky State University, located in Frankfort, Kentucky, is a public, research-comprehensive, historically Black 1890 land-grant institution committed to expanding access to high-quality education and transforming lives. With a rich history and a focus on academic excellence, the University offers a wide range of programs that foster innovation, student success, and community engagement in a welcoming learning environment.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retention, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries/regions continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

