Bastille Networks Collaborates with Oracle to Set Standard for AI Data Center Security

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bastille Networks, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise wireless airspace cybersecurity solutions, today announced a collaboration with Oracle to deploy its wireless monitoring technology across Oracle’s global network of AI data centers. This enables 24x7 real-time identification, detection, and monitoring of wireless activity in data centers hosting the world’s most advanced AI technologies.

“We have worked with Oracle for years, and their approach to protecting their clients’ intellectual property from wireless threats has consistently set high standards in the hyperscale industry,” said Chris Risley, CEO of Bastille. “Bastille’s experience in protecting information for the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense has prepared us for this new AI era. As AI data centers become critical infrastructure, the risk of attacks continues to grow. By working with Bastille, Oracle adds an extra layer of protection beyond traditional perimeter security.”

“Oracle is committed to maintaining the highest security standards for its cloud infrastructure,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Our work with Bastille reflects our ongoing focus on delivering secure environments where our customers’ most valuable data and workloads are protected.”

This collaboration highlights the importance of comprehensive security strategies, including wireless protection, as organizations expand their AI operations worldwide.

About Bastille Networks, Inc.

Bastille is the leader in Enterprise Wireless Airspace Cybersecurity through software-defined radio. By enabling enterprises to assess and mitigate risks associated with cellular, RF, and wireless threats, Bastille delivers security solutions that provide real-time monitoring and actionable insights to protect sensitive data and critical infrastructure.

The Bastille system deploys RF sensors around AI data centers that detect and locate every transmitter in the facility. Bastille uses AI to classify transmissions by type, activity, whether the device is authorized to be on site, and compliance with facility security policies. Bastille does not examine transmission payloads. Instead, it continuously monitors for anomalous behavior that could signal data exfiltration or system compromise. Bastille’s RF information and analytics can be integrated with other facility security information to give teams a more comprehensive situational awareness of their security posture. For more information about Bastille, visit www.bastille.net.

