Mitsubishi Electric and Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Sign MOU to Strengthen Industry-Academia Collaboration

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to promote industry–academia collaboration in science and technology, effective for a three-year period until February 2029.

Under the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric and the IITH will promote joint research and personnel exchanges in various scientific and technological fields, including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and cybersecurity. By strengthening industry–academia collaboration, they aim to accelerate the development of technologies and the societal implementation of research results in order to contribute to a more sustainable world and nurture talented research and development (R&D) personnel.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are a network of premier engineering universities established as a government initiative to strengthen higher education in India. The IITH, one of the IITs, was founded in 2008 and is a rapidly growing educational and research institution that emphasizes industry–academia collaboration and entrepreneurship education. The IITH, which has earned global recognition in fields such as science, engineering and energy, actively engages in personnel exchanges with Japanese universities and companies.

Mitsubishi Electric engages in collaborative activities with the IITH, such as accepting student interns and conducting joint research on autonomous navigation with the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN), a smart-mobility research center established at the IITH.

