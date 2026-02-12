-

Mitsubishi Electric and Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Sign MOU to Strengthen Industry-Academia Collaboration

Advancing global R&D and accelerating societal implementation through joint research and human resource exchange

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to promote industry–academia collaboration in science and technology, effective for a three-year period until February 2029.

Under the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric and the IITH will promote joint research and personnel exchanges in various scientific and technological fields, including artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and cybersecurity. By strengthening industry–academia collaboration, they aim to accelerate the development of technologies and the societal implementation of research results in order to contribute to a more sustainable world and nurture talented research and development (R&D) personnel.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are a network of premier engineering universities established as a government initiative to strengthen higher education in India. The IITH, one of the IITs, was founded in 2008 and is a rapidly growing educational and research institution that emphasizes industry–academia collaboration and entrepreneurship education. The IITH, which has earned global recognition in fields such as science, engineering and energy, actively engages in personnel exchanges with Japanese universities and companies.

Mitsubishi Electric engages in collaborative activities with the IITH, such as accepting student interns and conducting joint research on autonomous navigation with the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN), a smart-mobility research center established at the IITH.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Strategic Planning Dept.
Corporate Research and Development Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/ssl/contact/company/rd/form.html
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/about/rd/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/

Industry:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

TOKYO:6503
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Strategic Planning Dept.
Corporate Research and Development Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/ssl/contact/company/rd/form.html
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/about/rd/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/

More News From Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter (First 9 Months) of Fiscal 2026

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today its consolidated financial results for the third quarter (first 9 months), ended December 31, 2025, of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 (fiscal 2026). The full document on Mitsubishi Electric’s financial results can be viewed at the following link: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr Consolidated Financial Results Billions of yen Q3 FY25 Q3 FY26 YoY Revenue 1,356.7 1,423.5 +66.7 105% Operating profit...

Mitsubishi Electric Completes Full Acquisition of Nozomi Networks

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today the completion of its acquisition of all outstanding shares of Nozomi Networks Inc., following the announcement on September 9, 2025 regarding its plan to make Nozomi a wholly-owned subsidiary. Overview of the Subsidiary Being Transferred Name Nozomi Networks Inc. Location Suite 3650, 575 Market St, San Francisco CA 94105 President & CEO Edgard Capdevielle Description of business Development and sales of O...

Mitsubishi Electric’s ME Innovation Fund Invests in Lucend, U.S. Startup Driving Data Center Operational Optimization

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its ME Innovation Fund has invested in Lucend, a U.S.-based startup that provides an AI platform to optimize data center operations. This is the fund’s fourteenth investment to date. The rapid advancement of digitalization, including the widespread adoption of generative AI, has accelerated capital investment in data centers worldwide. Meanwhile, data center operators are being increasingly required to en...
Back to Newsroom