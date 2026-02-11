JENBACH, Austria & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INNIO Group today announced a major order from VoltaGrid for 1.5 gigawatts (GW), reinforcing the companies’ collaboration in behind‑the‑meter (on-site) power generation for AI and high‑performance computing infrastructure.

INNIO Secures Additional Major Order from VoltaGrid: 1.5 GW for Behind-the-Meter Power Generation Share

Under the agreement, INNIO expects to supply a total of 300 Jenbacher gas engines from its Type J624 and Type J620 series. The J624 series is integrated into VoltaGrid’s proprietary QPac™ platform. The engines are packaged into 25 MW units, enabling rapid, scalable deployment for data center customers across the United States. Delivery is scheduled by 2028.

“This landmark order underscores the strength of INNIO’s technology and our commitment to power the growth of AI,” said Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO Group. “We are proud to deepen our collaboration with VoltaGrid as we help shape the evolution of energy infrastructure.”

“This is a major step forward in building the energy backbone for the AI era,” said Nathan Ough, CEO of VoltaGrid. “Together with INNIO, we are delivering a scalable, grid-grade solution that offers fast response and eliminates the need for batteries. Our collaboration provides the speed, reliability, and sustainability required to power next-generation data centers.”

Developed jointly by INNIO and VoltaGrid, the solution is engineered to support data center deployment and Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) utilization for AI-driven workloads. Powered by INNIO’s Jenbacher technology, the integrated platform delivers prime, backup, and peaking power within a single system for operational flexibility. The system maintains full power and efficiency at high ambient temperatures with excellent transient performance capable of managing the highly volatile load fluctuations typical of AI computing environments.

The collaboration enables the integration of VoltaGrid’s power pack units with its large-scale portable data center power systems powered by INNIO technology.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With its Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands and its AI-powered myplant digital platform, INNIO Group offers innovative solutions for data center power infrastructure, distributed power generation, and compression applications. With its flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, INNIO Group enables its customers to drive the energy transition across the energy value chain and ensures reliable energy supply even where the grid is not available.

For more information, visit INNIO Group's website at innio.com.

INNIO, Jenbacher, Waukesha, and myplant are trademarks or registered trademarks of the INNIO Group, or one of its subsidiaries, in the European Union, the United States and in other countries. For a list of INNIO Group trademarks, please visit innio.com/trademarks. All other trademarks and company names are the property of their respective owners.

VoltaGrid

VoltaGrid is a U.S.-based clean energy innovator delivering ultra-responsive, low-emission natural gas power solutions for data centers, industrial operations, and grid resiliency. Its proprietary platform combines industry-leading performance with modular, scalable deployment, making VoltaGrid a preferred partner for next-generation energy infrastructure.