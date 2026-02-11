Rune Technologies Joins Team Anduril for their Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) Prototype for the U.S. Army

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rune Technologies, a provider of AI-enabled predictive software for military logistics in contested environments, today announced that it has joined Anduril's $99.6 million Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2) prototype effort for the U.S. Army, which is being operationally evaluated alongside the 4th Infantry Division.

Rune’s TyrOS platform was purpose-built for predictive logistics at the tactical level and is integrated into the NGC2 prototype to support sustainment decision-making in complex operational environments. Rune is part of a broad industry team, led by Anduril, which includes technology providers supporting different aspects of the NGC2 architecture.

Adopting a "team of teams" strategy, Rune's TyrOS platform supports logistics operations at the tactical level. Critically, the platform will ingest sensor data and information generated at the edge. This crucial role directly addresses a major military challenge: ensuring commanders receive accurate, real-time logistics information, especially in contested environments where communications may be unreliable or unavailable.

NGC2 is the Army's effort to enable commanders to make faster and better decisions than the enemy by integrating information from previously siloed warfighting systems. The initiative delivers an ecosystem designed to enable interoperability across a distributed network of platforms, systems, and applications. Rune addresses a critical gap in this ecosystem: transforming logistics from a reactive, manual process into an intelligent system that operates at the speed required for modern warfare against peer adversaries.

“NGC2 is exactly the kind of mission-critical challenge Rune was built to tackle,” said David Tuttle, Cofounder and CEO of Rune Technologies. “We’re excited to join Team Anduril and contribute to the NGC2 effort - proving how new capabilities can be rapidly integrated to close real operational gaps. The Army and Anduril deserve credit for designing NGC2 to bring innovation into the fight at speed. With TyrOS, we’re delivering predictive logistics and real-time decision support down to the lowest tactical levels, and we’re already working alongside 4th Infantry Division sustainers to support their operations.”

Rune's systems are designed with a mesh-centric, "offline first" architecture, ensuring resilience in denied, degraded, intermittent, or low-bandwidth (DDIL) conditions. Operating within Anduril’s mesh-based NGC2 architecture, TyrOS provides AI-enabled decision support when connectivity is limited or unavailable—supporting operations against near-peer adversaries who actively target supply lines and communications infrastructure. Under the contract, TyrOS is integrating with new and existing systems within the NGC2 team and across the Army.

"With NGC2, Team Anduril has been able to quickly integrate and onboard applications that provide mission specific value to warfighters,” said Tom Keane, senior vice president at Anduril. “Within hours TyrOS was able to subscribe to key data sources using Lattice Mesh, share data across vehicles and command posts, and inform soldiers of key logistics data points.”

During the six-month effort, TyrOS will be refined to enable the Army to rapidly scale NGC2 at the Division level with the 4th Infantry Division. Rune's TyrOS will provide commanders with predictive logistics capabilities that anticipate supply needs, optimize resource allocation, and deliver decision support even when traditional communication networks fail.

About Rune Technologies:

Rune Technologies is revolutionizing military logistics through AI-enabled predictive software that operates in contested environments where communications are denied or degraded. Rune's TyrOS platform transforms manual logistics processes into intelligent supply webs that anticipate needs, optimize resources, and enable distributed operations at machine speed—even when near-peer adversaries target supply lines. Founded by veterans with deep operational experience and Silicon Valley engineering talent, Rune is ensuring military effectiveness through precise execution of critical logistics operations. For more information, visit runetech.co.