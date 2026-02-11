-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ME Funding, LLC, Series 2026-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to ME Funding, LLC, Series 2026-1 (Massage Envy 2026-1), a whole business securitization (WBS). Massage Envy 2026-1 represents the Issuer’s third securitization following the establishment of the master trust in 2019. KBRA anticipates withdrawing the ratings on the Issuer’s Series 2024-1, Class A-1-VFN, Class A-1-LR and Class A-2 Notes in conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2026-1 Notes, whose proceeds are being used to fully refinance the Series 2024-1 notes and pay related transaction fees and expenses. The transaction collateral includes existing and future franchise and development agreements, regional development agreements, vendor contracts, related franchisee payments and securitization intellectual property (IP).

Massage Envy Franchising, LLC (Massage Envy or the Company) is the largest franchisor in the spa services industry in the US. The Company is known for offering its customers affordable massage, skincare and recovery services in a distinctive and clean environment. As of Q3 2025, Massage Envy had 997 clinics across 49 states and the District of Columbia. As of the last twelve-month period (LTM) ending September 30, 2025 (Q3 2025), the company generated approximately $1.2 billion in systemwide sales (SWS).

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1013283

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Yashasvi Chhikara, Associate (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1271
yashasvi.chhikara@kbra.com

Anna Roginkin, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1212
anna.roginkin@kbra.com

Xilun Chen, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2431
xilun.chen@kbra.com

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Yashasvi Chhikara, Associate (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1271
yashasvi.chhikara@kbra.com

Anna Roginkin, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1212
anna.roginkin@kbra.com

Xilun Chen, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2431
xilun.chen@kbra.com

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2026-DSC1 (GSMBS 2026-DSC1)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 6 classes of mortgage-backed certificates from GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2026-DSC1 (GSMBS 2026-DSC1), a $301.8 million RMBS transaction sponsored by Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company (Goldman Sachs) solely backed by collateral underwritten to debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) guidelines. The underlying pool ($301.8 million), comprising 1,331 rental property mortgages as of the February 1, 2026 cut-off date. The mortgage loan...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2026-3 (SEMT 2026-3)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 102 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2026-3 (SEMT 2026-3), a $384.7 million prime RMBS transaction. The pool is comprised of 305 first-lien, fully amortizing fixed rate mortgages with mostly 30-year maturity terms. The collateral is characterized by a weighted average (WA) original credit score of 782 and moderate borrower equity, with a WA original LTV of 71.8% and WA original CLTV of 71.8%....

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to TIP Solar ABS 2026-1 Issuer LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes issued by TIP Solar ABS 2026-1 Issuer LLC. The transaction is collateralized by a diversified pool of 7,812 leases and power purchase agreements (PPAs) associated with residential solar photovoltaic installations (PV Systems). The total Aggregate Discounted Solar Asset Balance (ADSAB) based on a discount rate of 7.5%, consisting of the discounted payments of the leases and PPAs, is approximately $226.6 million....
Back to Newsroom