Corpay Cross-Border Extends Exclusive Partnership with LIV Golf

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay, Inc.* (NYSE: CPAY), a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that its Cross-Border business has entered into a multi-year agreement to extend its successful and exclusive collaboration with LIV Golf, as its Official Corporate Foreign Exchange (FX) Provider.

Since 2024, Corpay Cross-Border has delivered a range of corporate foreign exchange payment solutions to LIV Golf. With this multi-year extension, the League will continue to benefit from Corpay’s comprehensive currency risk management solutions and award-winning global payments platform.

“Over the past two seasons, we’ve had the privilege of being the Official Corporate FX Provider for LIV Golf,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “We take great pride in the trust that the League’s Finance and Partnership teams have placed in us, and we are thrilled to extend this partnership for multiple years. Our team looks forward to continuing to support LIV Golf with all their FX and cross-border payments needs as the League continues to expand its presence and grow the game of golf across the globe.”

"As LIV Golf enters its most ambitious and global season to date, the complexity of our international operations requires world-class financial global payment precision,” said Chad Biggs, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Partnerships. “The extension of our partnership with Corpay and the continued integration of its FX solutions will be essential to our continued growth because reliable cross-border payments are needed to support LIV Golf’s international schedule and global fanbase. This partnership ensures we have a trusted partner in place as we continue to bring the game of golf to new fans and markets around the world, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with Corpay for years to come."

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay’s suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About LIV Golf

Now in its fourth season, the LIV Golf League features 13 teams competing for both an Individual and Team title at premier golf courses across the world. As the first truly global golf League, LIV Golf is constantly innovating to set a new standard in sport and redefine the fan experience through the lens of music, culture, and entertainment, while growing the game of golf for a new era of players and fans around the world. Headquartered in New York and London, the League holds events in cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Africa, with broadcasts reaching nearly 900 million households in more than 200 international markets and territories. LIV Golf was designed to expand the sport on a global level, bring new audiences to the game, create new value within the golfing ecosystem, and enhance the game’s societal impact far beyond the course through the League’s Impact & Sustainability efforts.

In 2022, LIV Golf launched The International Series, which features 10 elevated events in world-class destinations. Sanctioned by the Asian Tour, these events offer a pathway for leading professional and amateur golfers from around the world into the LIV Golf League and the Majors.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.