UNC Fertility Announces Expansion Plans and New Partnership with Reproductive Medicine Leader, IVI RMA North America

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNC Fertility, one of North Carolina’s leading providers of fertility treatment and care, today announced its plans to expand to accommodate increasing demand from the state’s growing population, and form a new partnership with IVI RMA North America, one of the country’s leading providers of reproductive medicine services.

The clinic’s Raleigh location has hired several new providers and is exploring plans to open additional locations throughout the state over time. The partnership with IVI RMA North America will bring clinical and operational best practices in service of patients in the Triangle and the region. Parent company IVI RMA Global offers reproductive medicine services across 15 countries with more than 200 locations.

“UNC Fertility is proud to serve the more than 2.4 million residents of The Triangle,” said Dr. Colleen Milroy, UNC Health’s Division Chief Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, and Medical Director at UNC Fertility. “Our region is one of the fastest growing in the country, and its population deserves the best patient care. This partnership with IVI RMA will ensure UNC Fertility is well-positioned to scale access over time, adding more providers and locations and broadening the types of treatments available to meet the demands from our diverse and expanding population.”

UNC Health retains full ownership of the UNC Fertility practice, and all physicians and care providers will remain employees of UNC Health. Current patients of UNC Fertility will continue to see their local dedicated providers.

Additionally, IVI RMA and UNC Health will work together to create new opportunities for joint research and education programs. As part of the agreement, IVI RMA will collaborate with UNC Fertility on the UNC Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility fellowship, to prepare a diverse cohort of physicians to become leaders in reproductive endocrinology and infertility services. IVI RMA brings valuable experience from its existing partnership with fellowship programs at Harvard University School of Medicine and Thomas Jefferson University.

“It’s an honor to partner with a globally recognized academic medical center like UNC Health and build on their already exceptional clinical foundation and outcomes,” said Lynn Mason, CEO of IVI RMA North America. “We’re excited to work with UNC Fertility as their team continues to grow their presence in North Carolina and the surrounding regions. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to advancing patient care and inspiring future leaders in reproductive endocrinology.”

About UNC Health

UNC Health is a state entity and an affiliated enterprise of the University of North Carolina system, comprised of nearly 20 hospitals and more than 900 clinics including the clinical patient care programs of the UNC School of Medicine (SOM). Our mission is to serve and improve the health and well-being of all North Carolinians and we are dedicated to training the next generation of North Carolinian providers and advancing the teaching mission of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. UNC Health is proud to have supported more than $800 million in Uncompensated Care during the past five years. Our hospitals have received numerous awards and recognition for research, education, quality care, patient safety, and the overall patient experience.

About IVI RMA North America

IVI RMA North America, comprising Reproductive Medicine Associates, Boston IVF, and Toronto-based TRIO, spans 25 IVF laboratories and has helped individuals and couples achieve pregnancies which have led to the birth of over 220,000 babies to date. Pioneers in innovative care, including PGT-A, single embryo transfer, fertility preservation, LGBTQ+ care, and more, the network has published over 1,000 papers which have pushed the fertility industry forward. IVI RMA North America is part of IVI RMA Global, the world's leading reproductive medicine group committed to providing evidence-based fertility solutions to patients seeking treatment anywhere in the world. IVI RMA Global employs more than 6,000 people across 200+ locations in 15 countries. Learn more at rmanetwork.com and ivirma.com.