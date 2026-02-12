Obsidian Solutions Group Secures Contract for U.S. Marine Corps Vehicle Training Support

QUANTICO, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obsidian Solutions Group, a leading provider of mission-critical support services, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the United States Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC), Program Manager Training Systems (PM TRASYS). This contract fulfills the requirement for Vehicle Training Support (VTS) Contractor Operation and Maintenance Services (COMS), marking a significant expansion for OSG in advanced military training solutions.

Under the agreement, OSG will deliver operations and maintenance support for key Marine Corps simulation systems, including the Advanced Gunnery Training System, Operator Driver Simulator, Light Armor Vehicle Driver Trainer, and lifecycle logistics for the Dry Rollover Egress Trainer. Program Manager Training Systems is committed to equipping Marine operating forces with integrated, interoperable training systems, devices and support services to enhance their warfighting effectiveness.

This strategic award marks a significant milestone for OSG, further strengthening and expanding our longstanding expertise in Marine Corps training solutions. It enables us to deliver integrated simulator operations and hands-on training programs across a broader scope of simulation platforms. By taking on responsibility for the sustainment and operational readiness of these advanced systems, OSG reinforces its role as a trusted, premier maintainer of complex simulator environments—delivering consistently high-fidelity performance, reliability, and availability to Marine Corps users.

The contract also deepens OSG's footprint in the advanced individual and collective training domain, driving enhanced skill development for vehicle operators, gunners, and crews in both active duty and reserve components. This expanded role allows OSG to contribute even more substantially to overall force readiness, through realistic, scenario-driven training that seamlessly connects individual proficiency to unit-level collective exercises in ground combat vehicle operations.

"This contract underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence and is meaningful to everyone at OSG, especially our many veterans and those of us who have worn the Marine Corps uniform," said Jim Wiley, President and Co-Founder of OSG. "We feel honored to continue growing our body of work supporting the Marine Corps and warfighter readiness."

Obsidian Solutions Group LLC is a veteran-owned business specializing in intelligence, operations, and training support for government and commercial clients. With a focus on delivering high-impact solutions, OSG continues to grow its expertise in defense and security sectors.

For more information, visit www.obsidiansg.com