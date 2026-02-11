Northeast Natural Energy, LLC, and Evolution Well Services Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Electric Fracturing Technology in Appalachia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. & THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northeast Natural Energy (NNE), a West Virginia-based natural gas producer, and Evolution Well Services (Evolution), the premier provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services in North America, today announced a strategic partnership to deploy advanced electric fracturing solutions with reduced emissions, lower noise, and community-conscious operations in Appalachia.

Building on prior experience working together, NNE and Evolution are formalizing a partnership centered on safety, operational excellence, innovation, and teamwork. By leveraging Evolution’s fully integrated, patent-protected gas conditioning, power generation services, and electric frac operations, the partnership will deliver the efficient, reliable engineered solutions required to support NNE’s commitment to environmental stewardship and community-focused development.

“NNE is an operator that truly understands the balance between operational excellence and community responsibility, and we’re proud to work alongside them,” said Chandler Crusan, Director of NE Operations, Evolution Well Services. “This partnership brings together NNE’s clear operational vision with our innovative electric fracturing technology to deliver safer, more efficient, and more reliable operations while creating meaningful, long-term value in the region.”

For the duration of this partnership, NNE will utilize locally produced natural gas to fuel Evolution’s electric fracturing equipment. Using locally produced natural gas dramatically reduces emissions, maximizes efficiency, and creates lasting value while also reducing both operational and environmental footprints in the communities where NNE operates.

“By pairing our field gas with Evolution’s electric fracturing technology, we’re advancing safer, cleaner, and more efficient operations that create lasting value for West Virginia and the broader Appalachian region,” said Criss VanGilder, Director of Drilling and Completions, Northeast Natural Energy. “We’re cutting emissions, reducing truck traffic, lowering operating costs, and shrinking our environmental footprint – all while strengthening the long-term resilience of our operations. This partnership reflects our commitment to responsible development and the communities we serve.”

About Northeast Natural Energy

Northeast Natural Energy, LLC is proud to be a West Virginia-based company that focuses on the development of responsibly sourced natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates 60,000 contiguous acres in north central West Virginia, developing and producing reserves from the Marcellus Shale. NNE is the first natural gas producer in the United States to have received dual certification under Equitable Origin’s EO100™ standard and MiQ’s rigorous assessment, and is among the top 20 privately owned operators in the U.S.

Learn more at www.northeastnaturalenergy.com.

About Evolution Well Services

Evolution Well Services’ mission is to set the standard for electric fracturing by delivering consistent, best-in-class operational excellence through safety, innovation, and teamwork. The company leverages fully integrated, patent-protected electric frac operations, in-house power generation, and advanced field gas conditioning services to deliver reliable engineered solutions. Together, We Innovate to enhance performance, maximize efficiency, and create lasting value for partners across the oil and gas industry.

Learn more at www.evolutionws.com.