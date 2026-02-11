Veritone Strategically Positioned as AI Agents Demand Data, Governance and Orchestration

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, is well-positioned to address the growing AI agent economy, serving as the connective tissue across AI agents. Already operating as the model-agnostic orchestration layer, the company’s aiWARE™ platform and Veritone Data Refinery (VDR) orchestrate AI models, manage unstructured data, including audio and video, and enforce governance and provenance—capabilities required once agents are allowed to take action on behalf of organizations.

As agentic AI systems move from pilots to execution, software’s value proposition has quickly shifted from user interface to data governance and agent orchestration. When agents automate clicks, forms, and handoffs, the systems that control how AI runs and how decisions are made are mission-critical. Veritone’s core strength is processing and tokenizing unstructured data, including audio and video, into AI-ready assets. Veritone’s ability to route work across models and workflows establishes its platform as the foundational control layer for AI agent orchestration.

“As agentic AI compresses SaaS and automates workflows, value shifts to trusted data, governance, and orchestration,” said Ryan Steelberg, Chairman, President and CEO of Veritone. “Veritone sits at that layer, where we believe enterprise demand and economic value will increasingly concentrate. We process and tokenize unstructured data into AI-ready assets and enforce provenance and policy at scale to help enterprises confidently scale AI.”

aiWARE: The Control Plane for an Agentic World

Running agentic systems in production introduces new constraints. Enterprises are far less tolerant of single-model lock-in, opaque decisioning, or ungoverned tool execution when AI is allowed to act autonomously.

aiWARE addresses those requirements by functioning as a control panel that:

Orchestrates work across multiple AI engines

Applies policy-based governance to models and tools

Maintains a system of record for inference activity, cost, performance, and outcomes

While agents exercise operational discretion, aiWARE governs the overall execution, dictating the model, data, and policy used, which is all verifiable and transparent through audit logs.

VDR: Refining Unstructured Data for AI at Scale

As AI expands across workflows, the limiting factor increasingly becomes data, not compute. High-quality, domain-specific, rights-cleared data is essential, particularly for audio and video, which are among the most valuable inputs to AI systems and the riskiest to deploy without proper controls.

VDR operates at the data refinery layer, ingesting raw audio and video, normalizing and enriching it, and attaching rights and provenance to make data AI-ready and transactable. In an agent-driven environment, data quality and legality often determine what can scale.

Applications as Data-Native Leverage

Not all applications are equally exposed as agents automate workflows. Veritone’s applications are architected to do more than execute tasks.

Built on aiWARE and VDR, these applications are embedded in regulated and high-consequence environments where data custody, chain-of-command, and evidentiary integrity matter. Veritone is already entrusted by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations to enhance and accelerate data analysis and workflows, investigative activity across several mission areas, and situational awareness.

The Economic and Architectural Foundation of the Agent Economy

As SaaS pricing models compress from seats to usage and outcomes, value increasingly comes from refined, rights-cleared data products and participation in AI training and licensing ecosystems.

At the same time, agent-driven systems depend on platforms that normalize unstructured data, enforce policy, and log decisions across changing models and workflows. aiWARE, VDR, and Veritone’s applications converge at this foundational layer, equipping organizations with licensed and AI-ready data to drive accurate, trusted and explainable outputs.

