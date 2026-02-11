Plein Air Announces Investment From Coral Tree Partners

DALLAS & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plein Air, a leading marketing, technology, and data consultancy for restaurant and retail brands, today announced a strategic investment from Coral Tree Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with deep experience in media, marketing services, and marketing technology businesses. The partnership will fuel Plein Air’s continued expansion, technology innovation, and delivery of high-touch services to its growing roster of restaurant and retail clients.

Since its founding in 2016, Plein Air has become a trusted partner to restaurant and retail brands of all sizes, centered around solving problems specific to these industries. With a distinct focus on tailored strategies and agile technology solutions, Plein Air works collaboratively with operators to unlock performance across marketing, digital experience, and loyalty channels. Plein Air launched Big Colony in 2023, aiming to give every brand the digital infrastructure it needs, while continuing to promote the core of the brand’s look, personality, and message.

“Plein Air was built to solve real, on-the-ground challenges for restaurant and retail brands, and that mindset hasn’t changed as we’ve grown,” said Jason Abelkop, Co-CEO of Plein Air. “This partnership with Coral Tree allows us to double down on what we do best and provide differentiated service and solutions for our client partners.”

“As demand for more integrated, data-driven marketing solutions continues to grow, it’s critical that we scale without losing the white-glove approach our clients value,” said Paul McEnany, Co-CEO of Plein Air. “Coral Tree is a true partner who understands our industry, our culture, and our long-term vision. With their support, we’re excited to accelerate innovation across Plein Air and Big Colony while broadening our impact and staying deeply client-focused.”

“From our first conversations, it was clear that Plein Air brings a rare combination of deep industry expertise, strong client relationships, and a genuine passion for building differentiated technology,” said Will Wynperle, Partner at Coral Tree Partners. “Jason, Paul, and the broader Plein Air team have built a special organization, and we’re excited to support them as they continue to scale the platform organically and via strategic acquisitions, invest in innovation through Big Colony, and deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients.”

Canaccord Genuity served as financial advisor and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal advisor to Plein Air on the transaction. Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Coral Tree Partners.

About Plein Air

Plein Air is a marketing, technology and data consultancy that helps restaurant and retail brands unleash creativity, improve perceptions and create agility to power profitable growth. Plein Air is powered by Big Colony, a technology platform for customizable, highly branded and universally integrated mobile, web, and kiosk applications, in market across over 15,000 locations. The organization, founded in 2016, is comprised of over 120 teammates who have worked on restaurant clients and restaurant brand-side teammates who have occupied seats from Coordinator to C-Suite across the restaurant industry. Plein Air supports more than 75 clients in the restaurant and retail industries. For more information, visit www.itspleinair.com and www.itsbigcolony.com.

About Coral Tree Partners

Coral Tree Partners is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm specializing in media, entertainment, and communications. With decades of experience in lower middle-market transactions, the firm partners with companies where it can leverage its expertise and relationships to provide strategic insight and drive substantial value creation. For more information, visit www.coraltreelp.com.