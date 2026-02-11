Luma AI to Open Riyadh Office to Accelerate HUMAIN Create and Partner With Publicis Groupe Middle East to Power AI-Driven Creative Communications Across MENA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luma AI, the frontier artificial intelligence company building multimodal AGI, today announced it will open a dedicated office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a significant expansion of its presence in the Middle East and furthering the acceleration of HUMAIN Create. The company also announced a strategic partnership with Publicis Groupe Middle East, a regional leader in business transformation, communication and media, to support AI-driven advertising and creative production across MENA.

Riyadh Office to Support Clients, Partnerships, and Arabic AI Development

Luma AI’s Riyadh office will deepen Luma AI’s partnership with HUMAIN and support ongoing development of the world’s first Saudi-built, Arabic-native foundation model to be deployed through HUMAIN Create, HUMAIN’s generative AI initiative and platform that brings together advanced AI models, tools, and infrastructure. For Luma AI, this office will serve as a regional hub for client engagement, partnerships, and advanced AI development.

Through HUMAIN Create, Luma AI’s models will be trained on Arabic language and regional data, enabling creators in the public and private sectors to adopt AI systems that reflect local language, culture, and creative context.

As part of the expansion, Luma AI plans to hire locally across a range of roles, including AI and software engineers, go-to-market leaders, and forward-deployed creatives and technical teams working directly with customers and partners in Saudi Arabia and across MENA.

“Saudi Arabia is the natural home for our regional headquarters in MENA. The Kingdom has one of the most ambitious and technically capable workforces in the world,” said Amit Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Luma AI. “Establishing a local office allows Luma AI to work directly with this next generation of builders and creators, while developing AI that is deeply connected to the region it serves. We are proud to establish our presence in Riyadh, aimed to deepen our partnership with HUMAIN and support the delivery of high quality content.”

“This new office marks a major step forward in deepening our collaboration with Luma AI. Through HUMAIN Create, we are accelerating the development of Arabic-native, culturally fluent AI systems that enable creators, brands, and organizations across the region,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN. “Our collaboration with Luma AI is supported by frontier compute through Project Halo, a large-scale 2GW AI supercluster under development in Saudi Arabia that will provide frontier training and inference capacity to power next-generation generative AI applications at scale. Together, we are redefining how intelligence, creativity, and scale come together in the next era of AI-driven content.”

Luma AI Named Preferred Generative AI Technology Partner for Publicis Groupe Middle East Across MENA

In addition, Luma AI announced a strategic partnership with Publicis Groupe Middle East, in collaboration with HUMAIN, under which Luma AI will serve as the preferred generative AI technology partner for the Groupe across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

Through the partnership, Publicis Groupe Middle East will integrate Luma AI’s advanced generative video and multimodal AI technologies into creative and production workflows, enabling brands to deliver faster, more personalized, and culturally relevant advertising across markets and channels.

“This partnership reflects how we see the future of creativity in the region, where generative AI is not an add-on but embedded at the heart of how ideas are conceived, produced, and scaled,” said Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey. “By partnering with Luma AI and HUMAIN, we are accelerating transformation across our creative systems, enabling our teams to deliver more ambitious, culturally grounded, and technologically advanced work, while helping our clients unlock a higher level of creativity, relevance, and impact across the region.”

“Advertising is entering a new era where creativity, intelligence, and production converge,” said Jason Day, Head of EMEA at Luma AI. “Partnering with Publicis Groupe Middle East and HUMAIN allows us to embed generative video and multimodal AI directly into the creative process, unlocking speed, scale, and creative ambition for brands across MENA, while building AI systems that truly understand the region.”

About Luma AI

Luma AI is building multimodal general intelligence that can generate, understand, and operate in the physical world. Its flagship platform, Dream Machine, enables creatives everywhere to generate professional-grade video and images. In 2025, Luma released Ray3, the world’s first reasoning video model capable of creating physically accurate videos, animations, and visuals. Luma’s models are used by leading entertainment studios, advertising agencies, and technology partners worldwide, including Adobe and AWS, and are available via subscription or API. The company is backed by HUMAIN, Andreessen Horowitz, Amazon, AMD Ventures, NVIDIA, Amplify Partners, Matrix Partners, and angels from across technology and entertainment.

About Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in communication, media, marketing and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world’s most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN’s end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human–AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.