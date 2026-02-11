Sutter Health Collaborates with OpenEvidence to Bring Evidence-Based, AI-Powered Insights into Physician Workflows

MIAMI & SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sutter Health and OpenEvidence are teaming up to deliver the latest medical data and information to doctors working within electronic health records. This collaboration will help Sutter clinicians quickly find and use up-to-date clinical information – helping the system meet its high standards for quality, safety and patient-centered care.

OpenEvidence, the leading AI-powered medical search and decision-support platform, will allow Sutter physicians to find and implement the latest guidelines, studies and clinical evidence available. The platform will launch within Epic’s electronic health record workflows and offer easy, natural-language searches to clinicians across the Sutter system. As physicians care for patients with increasingly complex clinical needs, the OpenEvidence platform easily supports clinicians’ day-to-day practice with trusted, evidence-based data.

“At Sutter, we see AI as a tool that can enhance the information and data available to physicians to help them better serve patients,” said Dr. Ashley Beecy, chief artificial intelligence officer, Sutter Health. “Patients benefit when providers have the most current and relevant evidence incorporated into clinical decision-making. This collaboration enables our teams to access high-quality, peer-reviewed medical literature in real time, turning evidence into action while developing patient care plans.”

“Digital innovation plays a central role in our work to build a more connected, proactive and sustainable healthcare system. It’s how we’re transforming the way we serve patients, support care teams and improve outcomes,” added Laura Wilt, chief digital officer, Sutter Health. “We appreciate working alongside other like-minded organizations that share our vision for reimagining healthcare for the better.”

OpenEvidence is the most widely used clinical decision support platform among U.S. clinicians, supporting over 20 million clinical consultations in January. Over 100 million Americans were treated by a doctor using OpenEvidence last year.

“OpenEvidence was built to give every clinician instant access to the world’s best medical evidence,” said Dr. Travis Zack, chief medical officer, OpenEvidence. “It’s an honor to work alongside Sutter Health, an organization deeply committed to advancing innovation and supporting clinicians in delivering outstanding care. Together, we’re setting a new standard for how Medical AI can safely support clinical workflows.”

About OpenEvidence

OpenEvidence is the fastest-growing clinical decision support platform in the United States, and the most widely used medical search engine among U.S. clinicians. OpenEvidence is trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified healthcare professionals to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. Founded with the mission to organize and expand global medical knowledge, OpenEvidence is actively used daily, on average, by over 40% of physicians in the United States, spanning more than 10,000 hospitals and medical centers nationwide. Learn more at openevidence.com.

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit health care system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to advancing innovative patient care, healthy outcomes and community partnerships, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent health care more connected and accessible. Currently serving more than 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 62,000 employees and clinicians, and 14,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming health care, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming health care at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.