IHS Towers Agrees to Sell its 51.0% Stake in I-Systems to TIM S.A.

LONDON & SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IHS Fiber Brasil – Cessão de Infraestruturas Ltda, part of IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers” or the “Company”), one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, has agreed to sell its 51% stake in I-Systems Soluções de Infraestrutura S.A. (“I-Systems”) (the “I-Systems transaction”), a specialist provider of shared optical fiber networks in Brazil, to TIM. S.A. (“TIM”), the owner of the remaining 49% of I-Systems.

The I-Systems network covers approximately 9.3 million homes passed (of which approximately 6.4 are Fiber-to-the-Home) and spans approximately 22,250 route kilometers.1 This will result in IHS Towers’ exit from the Brazilian fiber sector.

The I-Systems transaction, reflecting an enterprise value2 of $452.6 million, is aligned with the Company’s previously announced strategic initiatives, helping to focus the growth of the Company in lower capex, higher return businesses. This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close later in 2026.

J.P. Morgan is acting as financial advisor to IHS Towers.

Sam Darwish, Chairman & CEO, IHS Towers, commented, “Today’s announcement to sell I-Systems to TIM forms part of our strategic initiatives targeted at shareholder value creation, designed to help focus our growth on lower capex, higher return businesses. We extend our sincere appreciation to our colleagues, customers, and partners whose commitment has enabled the successful development of our fiber business in Brazil.”

Alberto Griselli, CEO, TIM Brasil, commented, “This transaction marks another strategic move by TIM to strengthen its presence in the broadband market, a defining front for the company in 2025. By improving end‑to‑end connectivity quality, TIM aims to enhance customer experience, boost operational efficiency, and reinforce its position for upcoming FTTH opportunities, while maintaining a strong focus on profitability and cash generation.”

1 As of December 31, 2024.

2 Enterprise value is defined as anticipated cash consideration to be received plus borrowings less cash in the business and stated for a 100% shareholding.

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is solely focused on the emerging markets. The Company has over 37,000 towers across its seven markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: communications@ihstowers.com or visit: www.ihstowers.com

About TIM S.A: Evolving together with respect and courage, transforming technology into freedom. This is TIM’s purpose. The company has been operating in Brazil for over 25 years and is leading important market movements and bringing digital transformation to the different areas of society. TIM has the largest 5G coverage in the country and is the only one that reaches all cities with its 4G network, in line with its leading attitude and slogan: “Imagine the possibilities.” The company’s evolution is always backed by a commitment to the best environmental, social, and governance practices. This makes it the first and only company in the telecommunications sector to be included in all sustainability portfolios on the Brazilian stock exchange: the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE B3), the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2 B3), IDIVERSA B3, and IGPTW B3. For more information, visit www.tim.com.br.

