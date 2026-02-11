TheraB Medical Announces Acquisition by Natus Sensory to Expand Access to Innovative Neonatal Phototherapy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TheraB Medical, a Michigan-based innovator in wearable phototherapy technology for neonatal jaundice, today announced that it has been acquired by Natus Sensory, a global leader in sensory and newborn care solutions. The acquisition will enable broader adoption of TheraB’s flagship product, SnugLit, and support Natus Sensory’s mission to provide comprehensive, family-centered care for newborns.

Expanding access to safe, family-centered phototherapy

TheraB Medical’s flagship product, SnugLit, is a wearable phototherapy device designed in accordance with AAP guidelines for the treatment of neonatal jaundice. SnugLit delivers comprehensive body coverage in the familiar form factor of an infant swaddle, eliminating the need for eye protection required with traditional phototherapy. Its portable design supports increased parent interaction, including bonding and breastfeeding, while maintaining continuous therapy. SnugLit is designed to support use across clinical care settings, helping enable continuity of care and family-centered treatment models.

Advancing Newborn Care Through Natus Partnership

“This acquisition validates TheraB’s mission to improve outcomes for infants diagnosed with neonatal jaundice, while Natus Sensory’s global presence in the pediatric community will help expand access to SnugLit’s innovative phototherapy across hospitals and clinical settings,” said Chris Mathia, CEO of TheraB.

Alexa Jones, Founder of TheraB and inventor of SnugLit, added, “TheraB was founded to advance effective jaundice treatment, and SnugLit was developed to preserve the critical bond between mother and baby. Joining Natus Sensory accelerates our path forward, expanding future access for clinicians, hospitals, and families who need it most.”

Expanding how and where effective care can be delivered

“At Natus Sensory, our vision in newborn care is simple and deeply personal: to help give every single baby the best possible start in life,” says Peter Reimer, CEO, Natus Sensory. “TheraB Medical’s wearable phototherapy innovation aligns strongly with that vision. It complements our existing hospital-based solutions while expanding how and where effective care can be delivered – always grounded in real clinical needs and focused on improving outcomes for newborns and their families.”

About TheraB Medical

TheraB Medical is dedicated to improving care for infants diagnosed with neonatal jaundice. Its flagship product, SnugLit, delivers comprehensive body coverage in the familiar form factor of an infant swaddle while eliminating the need for eye protection. Its innovative design allows increased clinician and parent interaction, including breastfeeding, without interrupting therapy. SnugLit’s portable and convenient design supports family-centered care across clinical settings.

TheraB received FDA 510(k) clearance in January 2026 and is backed by various individual angel investors and funds including Red Cedar Ventures, Healthcare Equity Angels, Michigan Rise, Gulf South Angels, Foster Lane Investments, Invest Detroit Ventures, Suncoast Ventures, Smartgate Ventures, 3S Ventures, BakerBridge Ventures, and Wisconsin River Business Angels.

About Natus Sensory

Natus Sensory is a global leader in sensory care, supporting clinicians across hearing, balance, vision, and newborn care. Guided by a belief that meaningful moments begin with a sense, we create trusted solutions that enable confident clinical decisions and improve patient outcomes – from giving every baby the best possible start in life to helping millions of people reconnect with the world through hearing and balance care.

Natus Sensory is an ARCHIMED company.