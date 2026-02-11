-

National Health Organizations Expand Proactive Care for Seniors With Cadence

Corewell Health, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, Village Medical, and Yale New Haven Health partner with Cadence to launch technology-enabled senior care programs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence today announced new partnerships with Corewell Health, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, Village Medical, and Yale New Haven Health – a diverse group of academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, and physician-led organizations taking a more proactive approach to senior care to improve outcomes, ease clinician burden, and help patients stay healthier at home.

For seniors in these programs, care continues beyond the doctor’s office. A dedicated Cadence clinical care team supports patients between visits, guiding ongoing preventive care and monitoring daily at-home vitals for those managing hypertension, heart failure, and diabetes. Cadence acts as an extension of the practice, reviewing this information and integrating it into primary care clinicians’ workflows to enable earlier intervention and focus on the decisions that matter most.

Across its established partner network, peer-reviewed papers have shown statistically significant clinical improvement and cost savings including a 70% improvement in blood pressure control1, a 27% reduction in hospital admissions, and a $1,302 per-patient annual reduction in total cost of care2, with results consistent across geographies.

“This partnership allows us to extend the care experience beyond the clinic and into everyday life,” said Dr. John Clark, Chief Population Health Officer at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in San Diego, California. “With Cadence, our teams can spot changes early, support patients before problems escalate, and help seniors avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital — giving patients and caregivers greater peace of mind.”

“In primary care, proactive engagement is key for improving patient outcomes. We support our patients with care between their regularly scheduled visits or monitoring between their regularly scheduled visits,” said Dr. James Geracci, Chief Medical Officer at Village Medical in Houston, Texas. “Cadence helps our teams translate daily patient monitoring data into earlier action and intervention, better chronic disease management, and fewer avoidable escalations in care.”

These health organizations join an established Cadence partner network that includes Community Health Systems, Hackensack Meridian Health, Lifepoint Health, Montage Health, Providence, Rush University Medical Center, and others delivering advanced care for seniors nationwide. This expansion reflects growing demand for proactive, data-driven care models that support healthier, more independent living at scale.

For more information, visit www.cadence.care.

About Cadence

Cadence is a clinical technology company that helps seniors stay healthier at home while better supporting clinicians. Today, over 85,000 seniors across 22 health systems are monitored remotely through Cadence’s platform to anticipate needs and prevent hospitalizations before they occur. Peer-reviewed research published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, JACC, NEJM Catalyst, and Journal of Cardiac Failure demonstrates Cadence’s ability to improve outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. In 2025, Cadence was recognized by TIME as one of the Top 100 HealthTech Companies and by LinkedIn as the #4 Top Startup. To learn more, visit www.cadence.care.

1 Feldman D, et al. Clinical and Engagement Results of a Nationwide Comprehensive Remote Patient Care Hypertension Program. Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Advances. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacadv.2025.101892

2 Feldman D, et al. The Impact of a Remote Patient Care Program on Health Care Costs and Utilization Among Medicare Patients With Chronic Disease. Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes. Volume 10, Issue 1, 2026. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.mayocpiqo.2025.100679.

 

