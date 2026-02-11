WeFi Technology Group Adds Rising PGA TOUR Star To Roster Of Partnerships

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeFi Technology Group, a global provider of technology-enabled working capital solutions, today announced the addition of 23-year-old PGA Tour player Michael Brennan to the company’s roster of young rising stars. Michael Brennan, joins 21-year-old PGA Rookie Of The Year, Aldrich Potgieter, as the most exciting young talents on the PGA TOUR and as players regarded as golf’s next generation of global stars.

Under the multi-year agreement, Brennan will represent WeFi Technology Group across PGA TOUR events and professional engagements, aligning the company’s global brand with one of the most competitive platforms in professional golf. Share

Brennan’s meteoric rise has been remarkable exemplifying his world-class talent. Across 16 starts on the PGA TOUR America’s in 2025, Brennan delivered a standout season compiling three wins. His exceptional year culminated with a win on the PGA TOUR at the Bank of Utah Championship capping an extraordinary season by rising from a world ranking of 709 at the start of the year to world no. 34 by the end of 2025.

“I’m honored to join the team at WeFi Technology,” said Michael Brennan. "The opportunity to partner with a global brand whose values – hard work, innovation and the commitment to excellence – align closely with my approach to the game is immensely exciting for me.”

Leveraging its AI-powered platform, WeFi Technology Group operates at the intersection of finance, technology and innovation across more than 40 countries worldwide, delivering structured working capital solutions that help clients scale, compete and grow in complex global markets.

“Michael competes with focus and an edge that sets him apart,” said John Schmidt, Co-CEO of WeFi Technology. “He plays to win, he keeps raising the bar and he understands what it takes to perform under pressure. Those same qualities run through our teams at WeFi Technology and define how we support clients operating in competitive, fast-moving global markets.”

“These partnerships reinforce the approach we apply consistently across our business: identify exceptional talent early, invest with conviction and allow performance to compound over the long-term,” added Schmidt.

“We partner with individuals and organisations that are driven, embrace competition, and perform consistently at the highest level. Michael embodies these qualities, and we are proud to support his journey on the world stage.”