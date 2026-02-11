EIV Capital Establishes Community Impact Program and Makes First Charitable Donation

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EIV Capital, an energy and infrastructure-focused private equity firm based in Houston, has long encouraged its employees to be active in the community and to support charitable organizations. In 2025, Partner Jennifer Gottschalk developed a novel program for local charities to partner with EIV employees to pitch new initiatives to be funded by a donation from EIV Capital. EIV recently hosted its first annual pitch competition, where members of EIV’s junior investment team served as judges tasked with evaluating the proposed business plans. Following an inspiring set of pitches and careful deliberation, the judges selected the non-profit Houston reVision as its first pitch day winner.

Championed by EIV Associate Beata Purvina, reVision focuses on Harris County youth who are caught in the cycle of the juvenile justice system and homelessness. Located in an area of high gang activity and poverty, reVision aims to break the cycle by connecting youth with mentors, positive peers and effective programs. As the 2026 beneficiary, reVision will use EIV’s donation to launch an after-school program at two Title I schools and teach students the art and sport of breaking (also known as breakdancing).

“Charitable giving and volunteering have long been a tenet of EIV Capital’s culture, and as we have grown as a firm, it has been very fulfilling to see our team’s investment in the community and their willingness to invest their time and resources to make a difference,” shared Patti Melcher, Founder and Managing Partner of EIV Capital.

After more than twelve years in operation, reVision impressed EIV Capital with not only their overall track record to date but also their ability to clearly define how funds would be spent and success would be measured. To learn more about reVision, visit houstonrevision.org.

About EIV Capital, LLC

Founded in 2009, EIV Capital is a Houston, Texas-based private equity firm specializing in providing growth equity to the North American energy industry. EIV Capital focuses on investments in businesses which create value through infrastructure, innovation or efficiency. The firm’s management has extensive experience leading and investing in successful companies across the energy value chain. For more information, visit eivcapital.com.