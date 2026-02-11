-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2026-INV1 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 64 classes of mortgage pass-through notes from OBX 2026-INV1 Trust, a $346.3 million prime investor RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 883 residential mortgages consisting primarily of 30-year fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) that are collateralized by investment properties (77.3%) and second homes (22.7%). PennyMac Loan Services, LLC (PennyMac; 45.6%) and Rocket Mortgage, LLC (Rocket; 22.6%) are the only originators comprising over 10% of the pool.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Abou Traore, Associate Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1258
abou.traore@kbra.com

Colleen Kelley, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1389
colleen.kelley@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

