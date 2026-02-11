Udemy Partners with OpenAI to Bring Personalized and Interactive Upskilling Directly into ChatGPT

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a global AI-powered skills acceleration platform, today announced a new integration with OpenAI, embedding Udemy’s robust skills content directly into their interface through an app in ChatGPT. The integration seamlessly combines Udemy's dynamic learning ecosystem, featuring over 290,000 courses from 90,000 expert instructors, with ChatGPT's conversational AI capabilities.

​​This app in ChatGPT goes beyond traditional content integration, delivering Udemy's comprehensive reskilling operating system, encompassing skill discovery, acquisition, mastery, validation, and acceleration directly within conversational AI. Unlike standard LLM tutoring that focuses on answering questions, this integration provides access to proprietary expert-curated content, comprehensive assessments, hands-on labs, and structured learning journeys that build verified expertise.

For approximately 800 million weekly active users of ChatGPT, one of the most common use cases is learning. With Udemy’s app in ChatGPT, users will be able to access cutting-edge technical and soft skills content on Udemy directly from the AI tool, eliminating traditional barriers to content discovery and engagement. The platform provides learners with more than just content, offering interactive assessments, practical labs, and competency validation that distinguishes it from generic AI tutoring experiences.

"Udemy is pioneering the future of AI-powered learning by making skills development more personalized, interactive, and accessible than ever before,” said Hugo Sarrazin, President and CEO at Udemy. “This integration addresses the growing demand for accessible, just-in-time learning that fits into busy professional lives. By meeting learners in their ChatGPT conversations, Udemy is exponentially expanding access to skills training and professional development opportunities. What sets this apart from traditional AI tutoring is our focus on building real expertise through trusted content, practical assessments, and validated skill development rather than just providing answers.”

The new integration transforms how learners discover and engage with upskilling content through several innovative features:

Smart Course Discovery: Along with automatically surfacing the Udemy app directly within conversation, ChatGPT proactively suggests relevant Udemy courses when it detects learning opportunities in conversations, making skills development a natural part of workplace-related discussions.

In-Chat Video Learning: Users can watch Udemy course videos directly within ChatGPT without leaving their conversation thread.

Interactive Learning Companion: Learners can ask questions about course content in real-time while watching videos, creating a flexible, personalized tutoring experience.

Seamless Enrollment: Direct pathways from ChatGPT conversations to full course enrollment on Udemy enable users to immediately act.

Intuitive Exploration: Users can browse and interact with course content without login requirements, lowering barriers to discovery.

Learning Journey Intelligence: For existing Udemy customers, the integration includes enhanced tracking of individual learning paths, skill gap analysis, and progress milestones, providing comprehensive visibility into professional development journeys.

OpenAI is making the Udemy app available to logged-in ChatGPT users across Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans. Initially launched in English with subtitle support, the feature represents the first step in a broader vision to make high-quality education universally accessible through conversational AI.

Users can now access Udemy's comprehensive reskilling operating system in ChatGPT, encompassing skill discovery, acquisition, mastery, validation, and acceleration. Users benefit from AI-powered gap identification, expert-led structured courses, progressive learning paths, industry-recognized certifications, and personalized journeys tailored to their individual pace and learning preferences.

