Udemy Launches New Integration with Glean to Bring Adaptive, AI-Driven Upskilling Directly Into Workplace Systems

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a global AI-powered skills acceleration platform, today announced a strategic partnership with work AI leader, Glean. This new integration delivers adaptive, AI-powered learning in the flow of work through agents, connecting real-time work context with skills development to offer a powerful alternative to traditional learning management system (LMS) solutions in an increasingly competitive market.

Today, enterprises are rapidly deploying AI-enabled systems and workflows but may struggle with workforce adoption and effective utilization. The Udemy-Glean integration closes that gap by bringing learning directly to the flow of work where decisions are made, tasks are executed, and performance improvement can be measured.

By leveraging the Udemy MCP Server, organizations can automatically surface role-aligned Udemy Business content inside AI agents, workflows, and enterprise search experiences. Glean can then layer on additional contextual data, like related trainings, internal documentation, and other resources, alongside Udemy content like curated skills development, hands-on labs, and practice simulations to help users learn more effectively. The integration can accelerate skills readiness while reducing reliance on traditional LMS workflows that typically disconnect learning and application.

“This partnership represents Udemy’s shift from content delivery to orchestrating learning that helps individuals unlock their full potential in an AI-driven workplace,” said Hugo Sarrazin, President and CEO at Udemy. “We’re empowering our customers with a smarter, simpler way to upskill their teams while saving time, reducing costs, and eliminating the complexity of legacy learning systems. The integration empowers our customers to maximize their AI investments while maintaining human oversight and strategic direction.”

The partnership addresses three challenges:

Disconnected skills development : Rather than assigning training and leaving application to chance, organizations can trigger relevant learning as skills gaps emerge in real-time, dramatically reducing time-to-competency and driving adoption.

: Rather than assigning training and leaving application to chance, organizations can trigger relevant learning as skills gaps emerge in real-time, dramatically reducing time-to-competency and driving adoption. Tool underutilization : When employees struggle to use AI workflows, prompting, or automation, the integration provides just-in-time coaching to apply learning instantly and effectively.

: When employees struggle to use AI workflows, prompting, or automation, the integration provides just-in-time coaching to apply learning instantly and effectively. Delayed digital transformation: By detecting usage friction and delivering contextual learning, teams learn to automate tasks, prompt AI effectively, and interpret outputs – ensuring high-cost AI tools deliver real ROI.

“By integrating Udemy's curated skills content with Glean's AI platform, we're co-creating contextual, AI-powered learning experiences that deliver the right content at the exact moment employees need it,” said Arvind Jain, CEO at Glean. “Whether onboarding, problem-solving, or developing new skills, employees will be able to access relevant Udemy courses and AI-powered learning experiences tailored to each employee’s role, making continuous learning as seamless as finding a document or joining a meeting.”

The Udemy-Glean integration is available to joint enterprise customers. Organizations can deploy pre-built learning agents for common use cases such as onboarding and upskilling, or create custom agents that combine more than 30,000 curated Udemy Business courses with internal documentation, tools, and workflows.

To discover how AI-powered skills acceleration can transform your workforce development strategy, visit business.udemy.com.

