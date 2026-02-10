Appficiency Inc. Announces Strategic Investment from Canadian Business Growth Fund to Accelerate Expansion

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appficiency Inc. (“Appficiency”), a global IT consulting firm and software business delivering AI-powered enterprise digital transformation services, today announced it has received a minority equity investment from Canadian Business Growth Fund (“CBGF”). The investment represents a major milestone in Appficiency’s growth journey and will fuel AI innovation and expanded capabilities to serve enterprise clients across multiple platforms.

Founded in 2014, Appficiency supports clients across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Company delivers implementation, optimization, integrations, managed services, and custom application development to help organizations modernize systems, improve operational visibility, and scale efficiently.

Proceeds from the investment will fuel Appficiency's growth and expand the Company's service portfolio across Oracle NetSuite, Salesforce, Microsoft, and other platforms, including new AI Enablement Consulting and Rapid Assessment offerings designed to help enterprise clients maximize technology ROI.

“This partnership marks a pivotal milestone for Appficiency as we scale our global platform and expand the ways we help clients modernize and grow their tech stack,” said Johnny Than, Founder & CEO of Group Services at Appficiency. “With CBGF as a long-term partner, we’re well-positioned to expand our geographic footprint, deepen our industry capabilities, and continue building innovative AI solutions that create measurable impact for customers.”

Appficiency differentiates its enterprise services with solutions such as AskCipher, an AI-powered universal interface that enables natural-language, multi-system workflows across business applications while learning organizational policies to enforce governance and continuously improve in order to maximize ROI from existing tech stacks.

“Appficiency has built an impressive platform with strong leadership, a deep ecosystem expertise, and a reputation for delivery excellence,” said Hai Tran-Viet, Co-Managing Partner at CBGF. “We look forward to partnering with the Appficiency team as they execute on their expansion strategy.”

In 2025, Appficiency was recognized as Oracle NetSuite’s Canadian Alliance Partner of the Year, reflecting the Company’s continued commitment to innovation and customer outcomes. Appficiency’s momentum across both services and software positions the Company to capitalize on growing demand for enterprise modernization, operational efficiency, and scalable digital platforms.

About Appficiency Inc.

Established in 2014, Appficiency is a global IT consulting firm and software business delivering enterprise digital transformation services across Oracle NetSuite, Salesforce, Microsoft, and other technology stacks. Through its SnapOn Software division, the Company develops proprietary AI-powered solutions including AskCipher, designed to help enterprises operate more efficiently across their entire technology ecosystem. Recognized as Oracle NetSuite's 2025 Canadian Alliance Partner of the Year, Appficiency invites enterprise leaders navigating ERP modernization, multi-platform integration, or AI adoption to explore how the Company's proven delivery model can accelerate their transformation initiatives. With this new investment, Appficiency is positioned to take on larger, more complex engagements while expanding through strategic acquisitions. To learn more, visit appficiency.com.

About Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF)

The Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF) provides long-term, patient, minority capital to ambitious entrepreneurs to fund the growth and expansion of mid-market businesses with investments between $5 and $20 million. An evergreen investment fund with capital commitments of $545 million, CBGF is committed to long-term partnerships with the companies it invests in. As part of its mission to drive growth, CBGF connects business leaders and sector experts to help its partner businesses achieve their full potential.