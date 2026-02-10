-

CD Valet Partners with William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, has been selected by CD Valet, a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best verified, high-yield CD rates nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits.

“Our partnership with William Mills Agency is helping us amplify our brand presence and more broadly share our deep expertise and comprehensive CD market data.”

Launched by Seattle Bank, CD Valet was created to solve a critical gap in the market: community financial institutions struggle to make their CD rates visible, despite often being more competitive than the large national bank brands. CD Valet's digital marketplace enables financial institutions to easily attract deposits by effectively marketing their CDs to savers across the country. Banks and credit unions are empowered to grow deposits and digitally compete with the largest financial institutions, while consumers gain visibility and access to better rates.

“Our partnership with William Mills Agency is helping us amplify our brand presence and more broadly share our deep expertise and comprehensive CD market data,” said Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing & Communications at CD Valet. “Collaborating with a firm that is well-versed in the financial technology industry is helping us spread awareness to banks and credit unions around how to close the visibility gap and attract deposits while sharing practical advice to savers for how to make their money go farther.”

Scott Mills, President of William Mills Agency, said, “CD Valet is the most robust source of real-time CD market data available today, bringing significant value to community institutions and savers alike. We are glad to bring our fintech public relations expertise to further support CD Valet’s mission, helping institutions attract deposits while connecting consumers with the best CD rates nationwide.”

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a CD marketplace that features verified CD rates from federally insured banks and credit unions nationwide. With tens of thousands of CD offers tracked across the country, CD Valet gives savers a clear view of top rates and helps them explore higher-yield CD options with reliable returns. With CD Valet, banks and credit unions are empowered to digitally compete with the largest financial institutions while gaining access to full-suite advertising, analytics, and account opening tools to support deposit acquisition. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet’s Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com/.

