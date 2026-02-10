Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc. Renews Strategic Partnership With AIA for 2026

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc. (OBE), a leading supplier of architectural glass, metal, and hardware, is proud to announce the renewal of its strategic partnership with the American Institute of Architects (AIA). Now in its eighth year, this collaboration reflects OBE’s pioneering commitment as the first building products manufacturer to establish a strategic partnership with the AIA. From the outset, OBE has focused on a proactive approach to supporting the industry, providing the technical expertise and high-performance solutions architects need to overcome complex design challenges.

This enduring partnership represents a deep commitment to the AEC community that goes beyond standard collaboration. By actively engaging in joint research initiatives, developing AIA-certified continuing education programs, and providing specialized access and architectural support for glass, glazing, and hardware, OBE and its experts from leading brands in its portfolio, including CRL and Graham Architectural Products, serve as a technical extension to design teams. The companies are dedicated to equipping architects with the data and innovations necessary to solve complex building envelope challenges, ensuring that as the industry evolves, professionals have a supportive partner to help bring their most ambitious, high-performance visions to life.

“Our long-standing partnership with the AIA and its members is about active stewardship of the building industry,” said Mark Adamson, CEO of Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope. “By working side-by-side with architects on research, product design, and technical education, we’re able to co-develop solutions that directly address the complexities of modern design. As the industry evolves, our goal is to remain a constant ally—providing the technical expertise and innovation that helps the entire AEC community move forward together.”

“We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, a trusted leader in the design and construction market,” said AIA EVP/Chief Executive Officer, Carole Wedge, FAIA, NOMA, LEED AP. “Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope’s commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation and engagement aligns perfectly with our mission to support architects navigating the complex challenges of transformative projects. By leveraging their expertise in high-performance building systems, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope enhances collaboration within design teams—empowering our members to deliver innovative, high-performing projects.”

Building a Resource-Driven Partnership

Through this collaboration, OBE and CRL provide the AEC community with a comprehensive suite of technical and professional resources:

AIA-Certified Continuing Education: Access to a deep library of HSW-credited courses focused on high-performance glazing, safety standards, and hardware innovation.

Access to a deep library of HSW-credited courses focused on high-performance glazing, safety standards, and hardware innovation. Joint Industry Research: Ongoing collaboration with AIA leadership to produce data-driven insights on sustainability, building trends, and codes and standards.

Ongoing collaboration with AIA leadership to produce data-driven insights on sustainability, building trends, and codes and standards. Direct Architectural Support: Dedicated technical teams available to assist firms with specification writing, code compliance, and customized engineering solutions .

Dedicated technical teams available to assist firms with specification writing, code compliance, and customized engineering solutions Innovation Lab Collaboration: Opportunities for architects to participate in product development, helping refine new systems to meet real-world design requirements.

Opportunities for architects to participate in product development, helping refine new systems to meet real-world design requirements. Industry Advocacy: Active engagement in committees and forums that address the regulatory and technical challenges shaping the future of buildings.

About Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc.

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc. (OBE) is North America’s leading vertically integrated manufacturer, fabricator, and distributor of architectural hardware, glass, and glazing systems. As a single-source provider of industry-defining brands, including CRL, the premier manufacturer of hardware and supplies, and Graham Architectural Products, a leader in high-performance window systems, OBE delivers a comprehensive portfolio of building solutions.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, OBE operates a world-class network that supports architects, glaziers, and developers across every major market in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. By combining the specialized expertise of its award-winning brands with massive international scale, OBE provides the technical excellence and integrated supply chain required for the most complex residential and commercial construction projects. For more information, visit www.obe.com.

About AIA

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state, and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public well-being.

AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards. For more information, visit www.aia.org.