8x8 and PLDT Enterprise Launch Silent Mobile Authentication in The Philippines

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, launched 8x8 Silent Mobile Authentication in the Philippines in partnership with PLDT Enterprise, the corporate business arm of PLDT.

Recently, PLDT Enterprise introduced SmartSafe SilentAccess, its flagship solution from the SmartSafe API suite that enables fast, secure mobile user verification by validating users through mobile network and SIM-based signals. With the integration of SmartSafe SilentAccess into the 8x8 Connect platform, 8x8 Silent Mobile Authentication helps businesses reduce fraud and improve customer experiences without requiring one-time passwords (OTPs), eliminating manual code entry and reducing authentication delays and user drop-off.

Combatting rapidly growing mobile fraud in the Philippines

Mobile fraud attacks continue to surge in the Philippines, with more than half of Filipinos reporting that they have been scammed at least once in their lifetime - seven points higher than the ASEAN average. As the use of SMS and mobile messaging grows rapidly year-over-year, reliance on mobile numbers for two-factor authentication and identity verification has also increased.

While SMS OTPs remain trusted and widely used due to their ubiquity and reliability, 8x8 Silent Mobile Authentication provides a seamless alternative by silently verifying users through mobile network data. The solution enhances security by mitigating common fraud vectors such as spoofing and SIM-swap attacks, while accelerating login and transaction flows. Pilot programs have demonstrated higher verification success rates and lower abandonment compared to traditional OTP-based workflows, giving businesses greater flexibility to balance security, user experience, and operational efficiency.

Enabling enterprises to deliver secure, frictionless customer experiences

“Digital transactions are growing rapidly across the Philippines, alongside increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts,” said Igor Mostovoy, Product Director, CPaaS at 8x8, Inc. “8x8 Silent Mobile Authentication enables quick, secure user verification without the friction of traditional OTPs. In partnership with PLDT, we’re equipping businesses with innovative tools to protect their customers and maintain trust as digital adoption grows, managing authentication quickly without heavy development effort.”

“SmartSafe SilentAccess represents an important step forward in strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure,” said Armie Sason, Head of Key Industries Group 2 at PLDT Enterprise. “At PLDT Enterprise, our shared commitment with 8x8 is to deliver secure and seamless verification for millions of mobile users. Together, we are enabling enterprises to protect their customers, reduce fraud, and support the Philippines’ ongoing digital transformation.”

To learn more or request a demo, contact cpaas-sales@8x8.com.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience – combining Contact Center, Unified Communications, and CPaaS solutions. The 8x8® Platform for CX integrates AI at every level to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. As a business communications leader, the company helps customer experience and IT leaders around the world become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

