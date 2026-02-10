Swiftly Partners with Giant Eagle to Expand Access to Digital Alcohol Cashback with Seamless, Modern Experience

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swiftly, a leading provider of retail technology and retail media solutions, today announced a partnership with Giant Eagle, one of the nation’s largest food and pharmacy retailers, to bring Swiftly’s industry-leading Alcohol Cashback program to market.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward in modernizing alcohol promotions and creating expanded opportunities for growth across the retail value chain. Giant Eagle selected Swiftly’s Alcohol Cashback program after evaluating several digital options, choosing the platform for its compliance rigor, ease of execution, and capacity to drive strong promotional results.

For decades, alcohol rebate programs have been delivered through traditional paper-based methods, which served an important purpose but also came with inherent limitations in ease of use, speed, and scalability. As today’s shoppers increasingly adopt digital behaviors and retailers modernize their promotional strategies, there is growing demand for more flexible solutions that enhance convenience and operational efficiency. Swiftly’s Alcohol Cashback program meets this need by evolving the longstanding rebate model into a digital-first, retailer-led solution that streamlines execution, expands access to supplier-funded promotional dollars, and strengthens retailer loyalty ecosystems — all while maintaining full compliance across complex state alcohol regulations.

As alcohol category growth softens and traditional promotions lose their pull, retailers are searching for more effective ways to spark engagement and optimize performance. Shifts in consumer behavior, increased product variety, and rising operational pressures have made it more important than ever for retailers to have flexible, omnichannel promotional tools. Swiftly’s Alcohol Cashback provides that option by digitizing the rebate experience — helping retailers like Giant Eagle re-engage shoppers, boost category performance, attract new supplier investment, and deliver measurable impact across their promotional strategy

The partnership enables Giant Eagle to streamline how alcohol promotions are delivered and managed across its operations, ensuring a consistent and compliant experience for shoppers, retailers, and suppliers alike. By integrating Alcohol Cashback into its digital channels, Giant Eagle gains the ability to strengthen engagement with customers, access new supplier funding, and drive incremental category growth — all within a single, unified platform.

“Alcohol promotions have been one of the most outdated and fragmented areas of retail,” said Henry Kim, CEO of Swiftly. “This partnership with Giant Eagle represents a major advancement in how leading retailers are leveraging technology to simplify execution, capture new revenue opportunities, and modernize their customer experience in a complex regulatory environment. It’s a strong example of how collaboration and innovation can deliver measurable value across the entire retail ecosystem.”

“At Giant Eagle, our focus has always been on convenience, innovation, and delivering meaningful value to our guests,” said Justin Weinstein, EVP and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Giant Eagle. “Partnering with Swiftly allows us to enhance our rebate process with new digital capabilities while deepening engagement with both our customers and supplier partners. This collaboration also supports our broader digital strategy to make every aspect of the shopping experience more seamless and rewarding.”

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of retail technology and retail media solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly empowers brick-and-mortar retailers to build stronger relationships with their shoppers and the brands they carry. Swiftly’s integrated platform delivers omnichannel engagement, personalized promotions, and retail media measurement — helping retailers drive growth and level the playing field against national chains. For more information, visit www.swiftly.com.

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food and pharmacy retailer in the region, with more than 200 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.