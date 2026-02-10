-

WEBINAR | EMHware and Greenspace Health with The Child Development Institute: Embedding Measurement-Based Care into Everyday Clinical Workflows

KEY POINTS:

  • EMHware and Greenspace Health will host webinar on real-world Measurement-Based Care implementation in behavioural health
  • Clinical leaders from Child Development Institute to share practical lessons and implementation strategy insights
  • Live walkthrough of integrated MBC and behavioural health EHR workflows

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMHware and Greenspace Health will host an educational webinar with clinical leaders from Child Development Institute (CDI) focused on embedding Measurement-Based Care (MBC) into routine behavioural health workflows through EHR integrated MBC technology. The session will highlight a real-world use-case, covering a host of topics including clinician engagement, change management, and how to leverage the data and insights to inform both treatment decisions and quality improvement initiatives. This will include a live walkthrough of how MBC data is captured and surfaced within existing EHR workflows.

WEBINAR: Embedding MBC into Clinical Workflows with EMHware, Greenspace and CDI - Register here - https://greenspacehealth.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ajo6GsHHSo2m_lyNylNbww#/registration

Share

WHAT:
Embedding Measurement-Based Care into Clinical Workflows: Real-World Implementation Insights

WHEN:
Tuesday, February 24, 2026
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM PT

WHERE:
Virtual (Zoom)
Registration Link

WHO:
EMHware
Greenspace Health
Child Development Institute (CDI)

SPEAKERS:
Nora Klemencic, PhD, C.Psych, Lead Clinical Psychologist, CDI
Laurie Marsan, Director of Clinical Services, CDI
Sam Roworth, Head of Behavioural Health, EverHealth
Simon Weisz, Co-Founder and President, Greenspace Health

WHY IT MATTERS:
As expectations around care quality, accountability, and outcomes increase, behavioural health organizations are seeking practical ways to operationalize Measurement-Based Care. This session examines how integrated MBC and behavioural health EHR technology can reduce workflow friction, support clinician adoption, and surface actionable outcomes data at the point of care.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:
Clinical leaders, program directors, clinical supervisors, operations leaders, and health administrators involved in mental health service delivery, quality improvement, and digital health.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:
Jo-Anne Stayner
joanne@getfreshpr.com
604.603.0657

Industry:

Greenspace Health

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#MBC
#MeasurementBasedCare
#behaviouralhealth
#mentalhealth

Contacts

For more information, please contact:
Jo-Anne Stayner
joanne@getfreshpr.com
604.603.0657

Social Media Profiles
Greenspace Mental Health
Greenspace Health
Greenspace Health
Greenspace Health
More News From Greenspace Health

WEBINAR: Experts Share Proven Strategies for Scaling Measurement-Based Care to Improve Outcomes & Clinician Engagement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenspace Health, North America’s leading provider of Measurement-Based Care (MBC) technology, education, and implementation support, will host a virtual session featuring behavioral health experts from Zócalo Health and The Lincoln Center, exploring real-world strategies to drive successful MBC adoption, clinician engagement, and improved clinical outcomes. Structuring Measurement-Based Care for Success: Implementation Strategies to Drive Adoption, Engagement, and Ou...

Greenspace and Upper Bay Counseling Expand BrightPath Cecil With Renewed Funding to Support Student Mental Health Across Cecil County

CECIL COUNTY, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenspace Health and Upper Bay Counseling & Support Services, Inc., in collaboration with Cecil County Public Schools, are excited to announce renewed funding from Maryland’s Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC) for BrightPath Cecil, a first-of-its-kind, Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) digital student wellbeing hub. The continued investment will expand access to comprehensive mental health support and resources for students and families acr...

WEBINAR: Greenspace Health Hosts Expert Panel on Strengthening Child & Youth Behavioral Health with Measurement-Based Care

TORONTO & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenspace Health, North America’s leading provider of Measurement-Based Care technology, education and implementation support, is proud to announce a live educational panel discussion on the future of child and youth behavioral health. The event will feature experts from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, UConn Health, and CARF International. Registration is now open at greenspacehealth.com. Children and youth today face increasingly complex menta...
Back to Newsroom