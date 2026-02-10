WEBINAR | EMHware and Greenspace Health with The Child Development Institute: Embedding Measurement-Based Care into Everyday Clinical Workflows

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EMHware and Greenspace Health will host an educational webinar with clinical leaders from Child Development Institute (CDI) focused on embedding Measurement-Based Care (MBC) into routine behavioural health workflows through EHR integrated MBC technology. The session will highlight a real-world use-case, covering a host of topics including clinician engagement, change management, and how to leverage the data and insights to inform both treatment decisions and quality improvement initiatives. This will include a live walkthrough of how MBC data is captured and surfaced within existing EHR workflows.

WHAT:

Embedding Measurement-Based Care into Clinical Workflows: Real-World Implementation Insights

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM PT

WHERE:

Virtual (Zoom)

WHO:

EMHware

Greenspace Health

Child Development Institute (CDI)

SPEAKERS:

Nora Klemencic, PhD, C.Psych, Lead Clinical Psychologist, CDI

Laurie Marsan, Director of Clinical Services, CDI

Sam Roworth, Head of Behavioural Health, EverHealth

Simon Weisz, Co-Founder and President, Greenspace Health

WHY IT MATTERS:

As expectations around care quality, accountability, and outcomes increase, behavioural health organizations are seeking practical ways to operationalize Measurement-Based Care. This session examines how integrated MBC and behavioural health EHR technology can reduce workflow friction, support clinician adoption, and surface actionable outcomes data at the point of care.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

Clinical leaders, program directors, clinical supervisors, operations leaders, and health administrators involved in mental health service delivery, quality improvement, and digital health.