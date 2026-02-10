ICM and Energy Integration Announce Strategic Partnership to Commercialize MVR Technology

COLWICH, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICM, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership with Energy Integration Inc., LLC (EII) to commercialize mechanical vapor recompression (MVR) systems for the ethanol industry.

Through this collaboration, ICM will implement EII’s patented Doublr™ mechanical vapor recompression (MVR) technology as part of its design, engineering, procurement and construction services, expanding the availability of energy-efficient solutions across the biofuels industry.

“From an operational standpoint, this technology checks a lot of boxes,” said Chuck Gallop, director of innovation at ICM. “In a typical process, valuable heat is lost when vapors are condensed and sent to cooling systems. The MVR system captures those vapors and uses compression to raise their pressure and temperature, allowing that heat to be reused elsewhere in the process. The result is lower energy demand and reduced carbon intensity while maintaining stable, reliable performance.”

The MVR technology has been successfully operating in an ICM-designed ethanol facility since 2020, demonstrating proven results and readiness for commercial deployment. It can be applied across both pressure and vacuum distillation configurations, providing flexibility to support a wide range of plant designs.

“Working with ICM is a natural fit,” said Bill Schafer, owner of EII. “ICM brings a wide range of well-established capabilities to the table, from process design and project execution to operational support, backed by a strong track record of delivering project value across the industry. When combined with EII’s MVR technology, which has demonstrated proven efficiency and reliability, the result is a complete, bankable package for ethanol producers.”

For ICM, this agreement reinforces a focus on continuous improvement and disciplined implementation of new technologies. For EII, it provides the resources and execution expertise of a trusted team capable of delivering projects from conception through completion.

“We are intentional about building strategic partnerships that align with our vision for next-level efficiency and innovation,” said Shaun Hubler, director of technology commercialization at ICM. “By combining these commercially proven systems with our expertise, we can deliver solutions that help our customers optimize energy utilization and position their operations for long-term success.”

About ICM, Inc.

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Colwich, Kansas, with a regional office in Brazil, ICM provides innovative technologies, solutions, and services to sustain agriculture and advance renewable energy, including ethanol and feed technologies that will increase the supply of world protein. By providing proprietary process technologies to more than 110 facilities globally with a combined annual production of approximately 8.8 billion gallons of ethanol and 25 million tons of distillers grains, ICM has become a world leader in biorefining technologies. For additional information, visit www.icminc.com.

About Energy Integration Inc, LLC

Energy Integration Inc., LLC (EII) develops patented mechanical vapor recompression (MVR) systems that improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon intensity in industrial processes, especially biofuel production. EII’s mission is to advance efficient, electrified energy-recovery solutions that can retrofit existing facilities with minimal disruption. Its integrated system designs are supported by a portfolio of U.S. and international patents, and its technologies have an established record of outstanding commercial operation. For more information, visit www.energyintegrationinc.com.