ICE Launches CoinDesk Cryptocurrency Futures Contracts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced the launch of Cryptocurrency futures contracts based on seven CoinDesk Indices including CoinDesk 20 and CoinDesk 5 Indices. The contracts include:

ICE CoinDesk 20 Index Futures

ICE CoinDesk 5 Index Futures

ICE CoinDesk Bitcoin Futures

ICE CoinDesk Ether Futures

ICE CoinDesk Solana Futures

ICE CoinDesk XRP Futures

ICE CoinDesk BNB Futures

The CoinDesk indexed contracts are U.S. dollar denominated and cash-settled. Over $40 billion in assets under management are tied to CoinDesk Indices tracking the price of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ether and Solana.

The flagship CoinDesk 20 Index tracks the performance of digital assets, including Bitcoin, BNB, Ethereum and Solana using a capped market capitalization-weighted methodology to ensure broad exposure and diversification benefits across all constituents. Over 90% of the digital asset market is captured by the CoinDesk 20 Index and the total volume of linked products is worth over $16 billion. The CoinDesk 5 Index is market capitalization-weighted and tracks the performance of the five largest constituents of the CoinDesk 20.

“The digital asset space is evolving rapidly, and we are excited to collaborate with CoinDesk to launch these new futures contracts,” said Jennifer Ilkiw, President of ICE Futures U.S. “The launch expands ICE’s existing relationship with CoinDesk and will bring further transparency to the digital asset market.”

“CoinDesk Indices were built to serve as trusted benchmarks for the digital asset sector, and this launch with ICE advances that mission into regulated futures markets,” said David LaValle, President of CoinDesk Data and Indices. “The partnership expands the reach of our benchmarks while offering market participants familiar, transparent, and reliable ways to engage with digital assets.”

Meanwhile, ICE plans to launch One Month CoinDesk Overnight Rates (CDOR) USDC futures based on CoinDesk’s Overnight Rate, subject to regulatory review. CDOR rates are daily benchmarks that reflect the annualized effective interest rate paid by borrowers in decentralized finance markets and are structurally similar to traditional overnight rates like SOFR or €STR.

For more information on ICE CoinDesk Cryptocurrency Futures, please visit www.ice.com/digital-assets.

