KPC Health Expands Partnership with Altera Digital Health to Implement Paragon Denali Across All Facilities

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altera Digital Health, a global health IT leader, today announced that KPC Health will deploy the Paragon® Denali electronic health record (EHR) at its seven hospitals based in Southern California. With three KPC Health facilities currently leveraging Paragon, the system-wide implementation of Paragon Denali will help reduce IT burden, streamline financials and improve user satisfaction due to the EHR’s cloud-based, containerized architecture.

Serving nearly 10 million people across Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange Counties, KPC Health offers a full range of specialty services for inpatient and outpatient care. As part of its broader investment in advanced IT, KPC Health determined that transitioning all sites to Paragon Denali would support the system’s strategic growth as well as the unique needs of its community hospitals. Built on the Microsoft Azure cloud with containerized services, Paragon Denali provides secure access to real-time clinical data, minimizes downtime and enables organizations to scale the system as needed. As a result, community hospitals can reduce data redundancy and IT complexity without compromising care delivery or their independence.

“Paragon has laid a solid foundation for our hospitals, delivering best practice workflows that enable our clinicians to provide excellent patient care and our operational and administrative teams to adapt to new challenges,” said Mahendra Aseri, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Operations, KPC Health. “Bringing all our facilities onto Paragon Denali is a natural next step with Altera as it offers both the capabilities and scalability needed to grow with our entire organization.”

Paragon Denali integrates emergency department, ambulatory, financial, revenue cycle and enterprise resource planning data. By providing both a single source of clinical truth and a complete financial system, Paragon Denali helps improve efficiency and user satisfaction, from the exam room to the back office.

“As market pressures continue to shift, community hospitals need solutions that adapt as quickly as they do. Our cloud-based solution provides not only the necessary level of flexibility but also the performance and reliability their teams depend on every day,” said Mark Bruno, Executive Vice President for Paragon, Altera Digital Health. “We are excited to expand our partnership with KPC Health and clear a path to true digital transformation with Paragon Denali.”

About Altera Digital Health

A global healthcare IT leader, Altera Digital Health develops and elevates technology to bring next-level healthcare within reach. Altera’s approach to our solutions is changing the way healthcare is delivered—we see the summit of what healthcare can be, but rather than total transformation, we’re focused on helping organizations take the steps they need to get there. Altera designs digital health services that lead healthcare to a higher place, while we guide those we partner with, all along the way. To learn more, visit www.alterahealth.com.