Behringer and Orangestar Announce Disposition of Flex Industrial Building

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Behringer and Orangestar announced their disposition of 4880 Alpha Road, a flex industrial/showroom property located in Dallas (Farmers Branch), Texas, to a publicly-listed wholesale distributor. The project features excellent frontage and visibility along Alpha Road within the dynamic Metropolitan/Addison submarket.

“4880 Alpha represented an opportunity to capitalize on an attractive DFW Metroplex location and growing demand by tenants for flexible footprints,” said Michael D. Cohen, CEO and president of Behringer. Share

“We unlocked value by executing a modest but strategic capital outlay over a relatively short hold period, positioning the building for an attractive sale,” added Jay L. Post, managing partner & president of Orangestar. Joint owners of 4880 Alpha, Behringer and Orangestar are both Dallas-based family offices that focus on real estate equity investments.

Acquired in July 2023, 4880 Alpha Road, upon the expiration of an existing single tenant’s lease, underwent a series of targeted capital improvements, including exterior and interior refreshing, enhanced landscaping, and mechanical upgrades. The repositioned space ultimately attracted a company that intends to utilize the building for retail/showroom, office, and industrial/storage purposes.

STOIC Real Estate Partners, led by Chad Albert and DJ Draper, managed the leasing campaign and facilitated the sale of the property. This disposition is a successful value-add strategy investment execution and demonstrates the continuing appetite for infill industrial in Dallas, Texas among discerning investors.

About Behringer:

Founded in 1989, Behringer, a family office that specializes in investment and management of private commercial real estate in Texas. Throughout its history, the company raised over $6 billion in investor capital and acquired $11 billion in assets across 10 countries, covering all major commercial real estate asset classes. Behringer’s experienced team combines an institutional approach with entrepreneurial agility, having navigated multiple market cycles. With a proven track record, Behringer remains committed to investing with integrity for its partners and the Behringer family.

About Orangestar:

Over the span of 7 decades, Orangestar and its family of companies have been active investors in office, retail, and multifamily properties across the United States. Since the 1980s, Orangestar executives have led the successful development and disposition of various types of residential and commercial properties, including office buildings and shopping centers, across California, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Orangestar’s corporate headquarters are in Dallas (Plano), Texas.

SOURCE: Behringer