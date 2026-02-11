Mississippi Personal Injury Law Firm, Mama Justice, Leverages AI for Higher Settlements and Faster Cases

TUPELO, Miss. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tupelo, Mississippi, is famous for being Elvis’ birthplace, but recently it has also become a hotbed of AI innovation for legal services thanks to Mama Justice Injury Law, a fast-growing law firm that is leveraging AI to expand the firm and build unprecedented efficiency. Co-owner Missy (Mama Justice) Wigginton started the firm in 2019 with a local billboard, a phone, and a desire to serve Mississippi. Now, Mama Justice is a thriving regional firm with 50+ employees operating in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

One of the firm's main secrets to success is the strategic use of state-of-the-art technology, including artificial intelligence (AI). Wigginton had already won a coveted Women in Tech award for revolutionizing legal practice through technology in February 2025, but she sought to raise the bar even further. She investigated available AI solutions for personal injury plaintiff practices, which have evolved into battle-tested, specifically trained systems. Overwhelmed by an increase in case volume, Mama Justice turned to EvenUp, the leading proactive AI platform built exclusively for personal injury law firms.

San Francisco-based EvenUp worked closely with Mama Justice to help the firm scale while giving employees more time back to focus on strategic elements of injury cases. As a result of adopting EvenUp’s Claims Intelligence Platform™, Wigginton realized substantial, quantifiable benefits. The AI tools also support Mama Justice’s mission of improving the client experience, scaling to deliver 40% higher settlements and 14% faster case resolution.

“We just went to mediation on a really serious case—a client with multiple surgeries and a traumatic accident. Normally, a case like this might settle around $600,000. But with EvenUp, we had every record and detail at our fingertips. Every time the defense raised a preexisting issue, we could respond instantly. By the end of the day, we walked out with $1 million. It was amazing,” said Wigginton.

The firm also has all relevant case information readily accessible to the attorneys. Smaller cases move through the funnel faster, while larger cases achieve higher settlement amounts.

According to Wigginton, “Without EvenUp, we could have easily settled it for around $600,000. The platform gave us the information to negotiate confidently and successfully.”

Find out more about Mama Justice at https://www.mamajustice.com/.

EvenUp is valued at $2B+ and works exclusively with personal injury law firms in the US. Find out more about how EvenUp’s AI technology works at https://www.evenuplaw.com.