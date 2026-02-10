Build Group Selected to Bring Apres Beverly Grove to Life, Revitalizing a Corner of Los Angeles with Luxury Housing, Jobs, and Community Growth

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Build Group, Inc. announced today it has been selected to construct Apres Beverly Grove. This transformative new mixed-use development will bring luxury residences, curated retail, and community amenities to one of Los Angeles’s most promising corridors.

Located at the intersection of Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and Los Angeles, Apres Beverly Grove will replace long-vacant storefronts with a vibrant new address designed to spark neighborhood revitalization. The eight-story development will feature 124 spacious luxury residences, including five penthouse units with private balconies, as well as ground-floor retail to re-energize the local business community. Amenities will include a resort-style pool, club lounge, fitness center, and a full-service spa with treatment rooms.

“We are grateful for the trust and excited to deploy our team’s expertise on a project that will revitalize an underused area into a destination that attracts residents, supports businesses, and creates good jobs. This is about building Los Angeles forward — shaping communities that reflect both the city’s heritage and its future,” said Andrew Clark, President, Southern California at Build Group.

Designed by Steinberg Hart, with interiors by Rodrigo Vargas Design (RVD & Associates) and landscaping by MJS Landscaping, Apres Beverly Grove combines world-class architecture with a deep sensitivity to place. The development will restore vitality to a once-dormant corridor along San Vicente and Third Street, where empty storefronts had become symbols of stalled growth.

Apres Beverly Grove is part of a broader effort to reimagine key corridors across Los Angeles by transforming dormant commercial parcels into housing-centered, mixed-use destinations. The development underscores the city’s commitment to addressing California’s urgent housing shortage while also generating momentum for local retail and small businesses.

Demolition on the site began in July, with shoring and foundation work now underway. The project is expected to be completed in mid-2027, delivering not just a new address but a renewed vision for the community.

About Build Group of Companies

Build Group is a privately held general contractor, construction manager, and design-builder founded in 2007 in the San Francisco Bay Area. With offices throughout California and the Pacific Northwest, we deliver ground-up construction, interior transformations, and specialty projects across the commercial, residential, education, and hospitality sectors. Our self-perform capabilities span structural concrete, shoring and formwork, wood, exterior skin systems, drywall and insulation, and flooring and cabinetry, allowing us to maintain quality and efficiency throughout the process. Known for our hands-on expertise, we bring agility, craftsmanship, and a strong commitment to client advocacy to every build — always keeping our clients’ vision at the center.