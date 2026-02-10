Similarweb Launches AI Studio: Enterprise Intelligence That Puts Expert Market Research at Every Employee's Fingertips

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) today launched AI Studio, an enterprise AI intelligence solution that fundamentally transforms how organizations access and act on digital market data. AI Studio sits on top of Similarweb's complete digital intelligence infrastructure — 100 million websites, 6 billion keywords, 4 million apps, 20 million companies, 50,000+ stock tickers, 557 million+ SKUs, and 37 months of historical data — making expert-level market research instantly accessible through natural conversation.

"AI Studio represents the biggest shift in how our customers experience Similarweb since we founded the company," said Benjamin Seror, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Similarweb. "In beta testing, we saw companies go from 3 active Similarweb users to 28 — because now anyone in the organization can get the insights they need without training or technical expertise. It's like giving every employee their own team of AI-powered market intelligence experts."

Ask anything. Know everything. Win your market.

AI Studio combines Similarweb's proprietary digital intelligence with expert AI agents to deliver three distinct capabilities:

Chat delivers instant answers to any business question — competitive positioning, traffic trends, keyword opportunities, audience insights — with full conversational context maintained across follow-up questions.

Deep Research produces comprehensive consultant-grade reports on complex questions, synthesizing web traffic, search data, app intelligence, and audience metrics into executive-ready deliverables.

AI Dashboards translates plain-language requests into custom, auto-updating visualizations — describe what you want to see, and AI Studio builds it automatically.

Unlike generic AI assistants that lack specialized market knowledge, AI Studio’s team of agents are trained specifically on Similarweb's methodology and optimized for business intelligence use cases. Enterprise teams use it for competitive benchmarking, market sizing, investment due diligence, and identifying strategic opportunities — tasks that traditionally required dedicated analysts and hours of report building.

"The difference isn't just speed — it's access," added Seror. "Questions that used to require deep platform expertise now take seconds and are translated into an actionable execution plan for our users. That means faster decisions, wider adoption, and intelligence that actually reaches the people who need it."

AI Studio is now available to Similarweb Enterprise customers. For more information, visit https://www.similarweb.com/corp/ai/ai-studio/

