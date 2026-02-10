Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company Concludes Participation in Real Estate Future Forum 2026

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company, the owner, developer, and operator of Masar Destination in Makkah, has concluded its participation as a strategic partner in this year’s Real Estate Forum (RFF). The forum was held in Riyadh from January 26 to 28 under the patronage of His Excellency, the Minister of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing, Mr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail.

The company’s pavilion, which drew strong interest from investors and visitors, presented Masar Destination’s key components, available investment opportunities, and recent project developments. It also highlighted the significant progress achieved in recent months.

During the forum, Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction announced the launch of a unified digital ownership platform through approved developers. The platform provides accurate and comprehensive information in both Arabic and English, enhancing transparency and governance across the development process.

Coinciding with its participation in the forum, Masar Destination also recently received LEED Gold certification in the Communities category, marking a key milestone for the project. The recognition reflects Masar’s commitment to the highest international sustainability standards and to creating an integrated urban environment that balances environmental, social, and economic considerations.

This achievement reinforces Masar’s position as a leading urban development in the heart of Makkah and reflects its continued alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030, contributing to the creation of a sustainable urban model that enhances quality of life and meets future aspirations.

Through its active participation in RFF, Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction reaffirmed its commitment to developing Masar in accordance with the highest international standards and to strengthening strategic partnerships that advance sustainable urban development. These efforts support both visitors and residents of the Holy City, while reflecting the Kingdom’s aspirations for a well-planned and sustainable urban future.

Source: AETOSWire