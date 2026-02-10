ClearFlow Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for PleuraFlow Active Clearance Technology (ACT)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearFlow has announced that its PleuraFlow Active Clearance Technology (ACT) has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on a review of PleuraFlow ACT from hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient’s client-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient clients its unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program. Vizient client-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

“Being awarded a Vizient Innovative Technology contract is an important milestone in our mission to improve postoperative patient recovery,” said Hannah Beathard, CEO of ClearFlow, Inc. “It underscores the growing recognition that chest tube occlusion is a meaningful driver of postoperative complications and reinforces the clinical and economic value of PleuraFlow. We look forward to working with Vizient-served clients to support safer, more effective postoperative care following cardiothoracic surgery.”

PleuraFlow ACT is an FDA-cleared chest drainage system designed to proactively maintain chest tube patency after cardiothoracic surgery. Traditional chest tubes commonly occlude due to clot formation, frequently in areas not visible to clinicians, contributing to retained blood and postoperative complications. PleuraFlow addresses this challenge through a proprietary active clearance mechanism that removes intraluminal clots while maintaining a closed, sterile system. Clinical studies have shown that PleuraFlow improves drainage, reduces complications associated with retained blood, and supports patient recovery.

“After a review of PleuraFlow Active Clearance Technology (ACT), Vizient’s client-led council agreed this technology offers a unique benefit over other products available in the market today and recommended it for an Innovative Technology contract. We are pleased to award this new contract to ClearFlow,” said Kelly Flaharty, associate vice president, contract operations for Vizient.

Vizient represents a diverse client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $156 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with client-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About ClearFlow, Inc.

ClearFlow, Inc. is an Irvine, CA based medical device company that has developed a patented active blood and fluid evacuation system to speed recovery, reduce complications and lower healthcare costs related to medical tube obstruction. The company has been awarded several prestigious awards, including the Global Frost & Sullivan Award for New Product Innovation, the European Association of Cardiothoracic Surgeons Techno-College Innovation Award for worldwide innovation that has the potential to change the standard of care in heart and lung surgery, and the Innovations in Cardiovascular Interventions Award, among others.

PleuraFlow and Active Clearance Technology are registered trademarks of ClearFlow, Inc.