-

CCS and SweetSpot Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Access to Data-Driven Remote Care for People with Diabetes

Collaboration will power proactive diabetes management with seamless, at-home technology and virtual support from diabetes educators between in-office care

original

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As diabetes continues to impact more than 40 million Americans, two leading healthcare companies are teaming up to bring care beyond the clinic. CCS, a leading provider of clinical solutions and home-delivered medical supplies for chronic conditions, and SweetSpot, an innovative remote diabetes management company, today announced a strategic partnership to address this gap. Together, CCS and SweetSpot are launching a new pilot program across select U.S. markets designed to expand access to remote care, improve clinical outcomes, and support providers with scalable, preventive diabetes care solutions.

“Diabetes care doesn’t stop when patients leave the clinic, but most practices lack the tools and bandwidth to proactively monitor who needs help and take action between in-office visits,” said Tony Vahedian, CEO of CCS.

Share

The program will leverage SweetSpot’s continuous data insights and virtual clinical support team, which operates as an extension of the provider, alongside CCS’s established chronic care ecosystem. By integrating SweetSpot’s monitoring tools and team of Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCESs) directly into existing clinical workflows, the partnership aims to enhance both the patient and provider experience.

“Diabetes care doesn’t stop when patients leave the clinic, but most practices lack the tools and bandwidth to proactively monitor who needs help and take action between in-office visits,” said Tony Vahedian, CEO of CCS. “By combining our trusted provider relationships and SweetSpot’s ability to support clinics in extending their capacity for remote care, we can help more people manage their diabetes in real time — without adding burden to clinicians.”

The pilot represents a key step in CCS’s evolution from a traditional distributor to a next-generation chronic care partner. By partnering with SweetSpot, CCS will offer providers a more holistic way to monitor patients remotely, identify issues earlier, and support adherence between visits.

The pilot, rolling out in early 2026, will focus on endocrinology clinics. SweetSpot will provide continuous glucose data review, personalized feedback, and virtual diabetes education between appointments, helping clinicians stay connected to patients.

“SweetSpot empowers providers to give patients better care and continuous support in a scalable way,” said Stephen Von Rump, CEO of SweetSpot. “Partnering with CCS allows us to deliver even greater impact and address one of the biggest gaps in chronic disease management: what happens between appointments.”

About CCS

CCS is the strategic partner addressing America’s most pressing healthcare challenges through intelligent chronic care management, tackling the $412 billion annual diabetes burden and chronic conditions affecting over 133 million Americans. At the core of CCS’s differentiated model is LivingConnected®, a human-led, digitally enabled clinical solution. PropheSee™ — an AI-powered predictive model that identifies nonadherence risk and delivers personalized interventions — is an integral part of this solution, creating a first-of-its-kind platform to improve adherence, enhance clinical outcomes, and help prevent costly hospitalizations. By combining data-driven insights with three decades of industry relationships, CCS is the smart choice for health plans, providers, employers, and manufacturers who believe that value-based care starts by keeping patients healthy and delivers benefits like lower cost of care, improved HEDIS scores, and alleviating provider burnout. CCS’s approach extends clinical reach while supporting over 200,000 people nationwide with home-delivered medical supplies and pharmaceuticals annually. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and with several peer-reviewed publications validating our care management approach, CCS is more than a trusted supplier — we’re a partner in transforming chronic care delivery. To learn more about how CCS is addressing today’s healthcare challenges, visit CCSMed.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About SweetSpot

SweetSpot combines a centralized software platform for managing diabetes device data, such as data from CGMs and insulin pumps, with wraparound clinical support services. SweetSpot’s virtual team of Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCES) performs monthly CGM data reviews and coordinates with providers and patients to facilitate treatment plan changes. By actively managing and remotely reviewing CGM data between patient visits, we ensure patients receive timely treatment adjustments to improve glycemic control and patient outcomes.

Additionally, SweetSpot’s automated capture of reimbursable care events optimizes CPT code utilization, unlocking new revenue streams for practices and making our partnerships both clinically effective and financially profitable. Learn more at www.sweetspot.health.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
KT McGraw - ktmcgraw@ampcomms.org
Joelle Fredman - jfredman@aegisdigitalhealth.com

Industry:
CCS LogoCCS Logo

CCS

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts:
KT McGraw - ktmcgraw@ampcomms.org
Joelle Fredman - jfredman@aegisdigitalhealth.com

More News From CCS

Landmark Study Reveals CGM Use Among Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Patients Reduces Healthcare Costs by 20% While Improving Clinical Outcomes—Yet 80% of Eligible Patients Still Not Using The Technology

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new, groundbreaking real-world evidence study in Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics analyzing 938,740 matched patients has found that continuous glucose monitor (CGM) use among individuals with diabetes treated with bolus insulin is associated with a nearly 20% reduction in total healthcare costs and a 23% decrease in acute care utilization over one year—yet approximately 80% of eligible patients remain without a CGM prescription despite widespread ins...

Pharmacists Strained as Diabetes Cases Rise, and Patients are Paying the Price

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To date, the availability of a pharmacist behind the counter of the local retail pharmacy has been an important resource for people living with chronic conditions like diabetes. However, as the number of diabetes patients continues to grow and pharmacy workloads increase, pharmacists are saying they lack the time and resources to provide the level of education and coaching patients need to stay healthy. According to a new report engaging more than 100 phar...

CCS Presents Four Peer-Reviewed Posters at American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCS, a leading provider of clinical solutions and home-delivered medical supplies for those living with chronic conditions, will present four peer-reviewed posters at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions, which will take place June 20–23 in Chicago. These latest poster presentations illustrate CCS’s focus on delivering evidence-based approaches to diabetes care management that ensure patients have the education and coaching they need to th...
Back to Newsroom