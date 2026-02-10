Bank of Guam selects Spiral to boost customer savings and community impact through everyday banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, an award-winning platform redefining personalized banking, today announced a partnership with Bank of Guam, the leading financial institution in Guam and the Western Pacific. The partnership will enable Bank of Guam to grow and retain deposits at a low cost while delivering innovative, personalized digital experiences. With Spiral, customers can effortlessly save for their financial goals through everyday purchases and digital banking, while also supporting local nonprofits and community causes.

With the average personal savings rate still below 4%, many Americans continue to struggle to save for long-term goals or emergencies. Spiral's Savings Center will enable Bank of Guam's customers to build savings automatically through personalized, gamified experiences like innovative Automatic Savings and goal tracking, tailored to customers' needs. Customers can easily set and reach goals like buying a home, starting a business, purchasing a car, or saving for travel, making saving easier and more engaging.

Through this partnership, Bank of Guam will also be able to transform everyday purchases into effortless savings and community impact. Customers will be empowered to automatically round up their everyday purchases and direct the spare change toward their savings goals or support their favorite charitable causes and nonprofits. Additionally, their new Giving Center will allow customers to donate directly from their banking accounts, create a personalized portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive donation reports for tax purposes.

"Our mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities," said Lesley Leon Guerrero, Senior Vice President, Chief Experience Officer at Bank of Guam. "With Spiral, our customers can reach their dreams while giving back to the causes they love—turning everyday banking into a force for good benefiting their families and our community."

By adding Spiral, Bank of Guam will drive more awareness and digital donations to local nonprofits, and will be able to attract more nonprofit businesses to create positive change in their community through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide events. This aligns with the bank's long-standing Financial Empowerment Program, which equips students, working adults, and underserved communities with the knowledge to manage their finances. Spiral extends this commitment into everyday banking, helping customers turn financial education into action and create lasting impact.

"Bank of Guam is leading the way in helping customers save more and make a difference," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Founder of Spiral. "We're proud to empower more banks to grow deposits, deepen relationships, and become the primary institution in their communities."

Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral's platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is an award-winning platform redefining how financial institutions grow deposits and retention through personalized banking experiences. Trusted by dozens of banks and credit unions, Spiral has saved millions for families and local communities, making institutions the primary choice for savings, cards, loans, and giving. With Spiral, financial institutions empower account holders to build savings automatically, achieve financial freedom, and support their communities through any banking account, debit card, or credit card. Recognized as a Top 50 FinTech Company, Spiral makes it easy for financial institutions to drive local impact and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Curql, ICBA, Euclidean Capital, Nidoco AB, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, MTVO, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Bank of Guam

Bank of Guam is the leading financial institution in Guam and the Western Pacific, serving the region since 1972. With a commitment to community development and financial inclusion, Bank of Guam provides a comprehensive range of personal and business banking services to meet the diverse needs of its customers. For more information, visit www.bankofguam.com.