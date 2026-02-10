Arkas Line to Utilize GenFlat Collapsible Shipping Containers

TOOELE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GenFlat Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:GFLT) (“GenFlat” or “the Company”), a developer of sustainable collapsible marine shipping containers, today announced a trial agreement with Arkas Line, a leading marine transportation, logistics, and shipping services company based in Turkey.

During the six-month trial, starting in April 2026, Arkas will evaluate GenFlat’s innovative collapsible shipping container solution.

The GenFlat shipping containers collapse in 80 seconds when emptied and take only 20 seconds to expand. Stacked in bundles of four, the collapsed containers occupy the same space as one standard marine container. When GenFlat Containers are stacked 4-to-1, customers can save up to 75% on: 1) freight costs, terminal handling fees, transloading fees, and other fees; 2) carbon emitted by ocean vessels, trucks, and trains by reducing the number of trips necessary; and 3) space required at ports, container yards, and distribution centers.

“We are excited to announce this trial agreement with Arkas Line,” said Drew Hall, Chief Executive Officer of GenFlat. “This trial will showcase our technology in real-world conditions, demonstrating how our collapsible containers help customers lower costs, optimize space utilization, and reduce congestion across the supply chain.”

“At Arkas Line, we continuously evaluate innovations that improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and promote sustainability,” said Erdem Atmaca, Chief Operating Officer at Arkas Line. “This trial with GenFlat will allow us to assess how collapsible container technology can help address empty repositioning challenges and optimize space utilization across a key trade route.”

Learn more about GenFlat’s solutions here and watch an overview video here.

About GenFlat Holdings, Inc.

GenFlat is an early-stage company that developed a more sustainable collapsible marine container (the “GenFlat Container”), that can be collapsed when emptied and stacked in bundles of four collapsed containers that occupy the same space as a standard marine container. When GenFlat Containers are stacked 4-to-1, they can save up to 75% on: 1) freight costs, terminal handling fees, transloading fees, and other fees; 2) carbon emitted by ocean vessels, trucks, and trains by reducing the number of trips necessary; and 3) space required at ports, container yards, and distribution centers. GenFlat operates as a container sales and leasing company and supplies GenFlat’s patented marine container primarily to shipping line customers under a variety of short and long-term lease structures.

About Arkas Line

Arkas Line is a global maritime transportation brand operating across 4 continents, 26 countries, and 66 terminals worldwide, with weekly services connecting ports in the Mediterranean, Black Sea, West and North Africa, Northern Europe, East Coast of America, and the Red Sea. Ranking 32nd among the top 100 ship operators based on operated capacity (Alphaliner), the company deploys a fleet of 38 vessels to deliver cargo with precision, safety, and timeliness. Committed to excellence and customer trust, Arkas Line prioritizes people-first approaches, innovative solutions, and sustainability through its "Blue for Green" initiative, which focuses on efficient energy use, carbon footprint reduction, and environmental protection. As a carrier, solution partner, and innovation pioneer, Arkas Line transcends borders to foster a more sustainable global trade network.

