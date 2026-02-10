Evolv Expands Presence in College Sports with Addition of Carolina Athletics

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, today announced that its flagship product, Evolv Express®, has been deployed at Dean E. Smith Center, Kenan Stadium, and select special events at Carmichael Arena. The historic venues are home to the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball, football, and women’s basketball teams.

In total, 9 dual lane, and 5 single lane Evolv Express Gen2 systems have been deployed, providing advanced entry screening at all fan entrances to the venues. Evolv Express uses advanced sensor technology and AI to detect concealed threats and identify the person and location of the potential threat — while allowing people to move through checkpoints at their natural walking pace. The system is designed to screen visitors effectively while helping minimize congestion and disruptions to traffic flow at entry points. The systems were used most recently at the Tar Heels’ Men’s Basketball victory over rival Duke University, which was watched by a sellout crowd of 21,750 at the Dean E. Smith Center.

The systems were first used at the Tar Heels’ football home opener on September 1, 2025, where a sell-out crowd welcomed the 2025 team to the field. Concurrent with the deployment, Evolv has been designated as the “Official Fan Screening Partner of Carolina Athletics.” Throughout the duration of the multi-year subscription, Evolv and the UNC Athletic Department will engage in joint marketing and communications initiatives and community outreach.

“Keeping fans and student-athletes safe is the highest priority for any event management professional, and we couldn’t be more pleased to bring on Evolv as a partner,” shared John Brunner, UNC’s Associate Athletic Director. “We are thrilled to have Evolv Express to support a high level of convenience in security screening while providing the confidence that our high-visibility events remain safe for all.”

“We’re proud to add Carolina Athletics to our customer roster,” said John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports & Entertainment. “The Tar Heels join a growing list of colleges and universities around the country that are using Express to overlay the latest security and fan experience technology on their time-honored venues and traditions.”

The UNC deployment also joins the Spectrum Center, located in Charlotte, on Evolv’s list of high-profile venues in North Carolina. Evolv also serves numerous schools, healthcare facilities, and other venues in the state. Worldwide, Evolv counts nearly 100 customers on its sports and entertainment roster.

Tar Heel Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college athletics – is the exclusive multimedia rights holder for Carolina Athletics and oversees all sponsorship arrangements on behalf of the Tar Heels.

