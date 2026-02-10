Innovate 32 Partners with Trivette Osborne & Associates, Expanding its Dental Services Presence in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovate 32 (“Innovate” or the “Company”), a rapidly expanding, partner-driven dental services organization, announced its partnership with Trivette Osborne & Associates, DDS, PLLC (“T&O”), a leading provider of comprehensive dental services in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Josh Johnson and Innovate’s Board of Directors, the Company continues to expand its network of premier dental practices throughout the South and Mid-Atlantic. This partnership represents an exciting chapter for both organizations, grounded in a shared commitment to exceptional patient care, clinical excellence, and sustained practice growth.

Founded in Knoxville in 1963 by Dr. Lawrence W. Trivette, Jr., Trivette Osborne & Associates has a longstanding reputation for delivering patient-centered general and cosmetic dental care. In 1998, Dr. Ann Trivette, Dr. Trivette’s daughter, and Dr. Derek Osborne, Dr. Trivette’s cousin, joined the practice and later became partners and owners, a leadership structure that has guided the practice for more than two decades. Renowned for its welcoming environment, highly skilled clinical team, and commitment to personalized care, the practice provides comprehensive, high-quality dentistry to patients of all ages. In partnership with Innovate 32, Dr. Michelle Adams and Dr. Brennan Pilgreen will join the practice as partners and step into expanded leadership roles alongside Dr. Osborne.

“Partnering with Innovate 32 allows us to preserve what has always made our practice special—our people, our culture, and our commitment to patient care—while gaining the operational support needed to continue growing thoughtfully. The partnership has been a natural progression and a great opportunity for our practice,” said Dr. Derek Osborne. “We are especially excited to welcome Drs. Michelle Adams and Brennan Pilgreen as partners and leaders as we build the next chapter of our practice together, supported by a platform that truly understands doctor-led growth.”

“This partnership positions our practice for the future without compromising the values that have guided us for generations,” shares Dr. Ann Trivette. “Innovate 32 understands the importance of legacy, relationships, and clinical excellence, and we are excited to build on our history while expanding opportunities for our team and our patients.”

The new partnership with T&O marks another step in Innovate 32’s strategy to support growth-oriented clinicians, share best practices, and deliver superior patient experiences across Tennessee and the broader region. “Trivette Osborne & Associates exemplifies the kind of practice we seek to partner with—deeply rooted in its community, committed to exceptional care, and led by outstanding clinicians,” said Mr. Johnson. “We are proud to welcome Drs. Osborne and Trivette and their entire team to the Innovate 32 family and look forward to supporting their continued success.”

Trivette Osborne & Associates was represented by Bill Davis, Transition Broker at AFTCO.

About Innovate 32

Innovate 32 is a Nashville-based dental services organization that supports a growing network of premier dental practices, delivering best-in-class patient experiences through unmatched partner support. Innovate 32 provides essential management resources to empower its partners to remain focused on delivering exceptional care. Backed by Shore Capital, Innovate 32 is supported by a Board of Directors with deep experience in dentistry, operations, and private equity. For more information, please visit www.innovate32services.com.