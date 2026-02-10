150 Practices Join BrainCheck in 2025 as New Cognitive Care Workflows Scale Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainCheck Inc., a digital cognitive assessment and care platform used by clinicians nationwide, today announced that more than 150 new practices and health systems adopted BrainCheck in 2025, expanding the platform to over 500 practices nationwide.

New adopters included independent primary care groups, specialty clinics, and large health systems, including UPMC Family Medicine and Geriatrics, Weill Cornell–affiliated practices, Springfield Clinic, Victory Medical, the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and multiple neurology and behavioral health groups.

These providers recognize that effective cognitive care requires more than software alone. Successful implementation requires structured clinical workflows, including EHR integration and appropriate staffing, with technology serving as one component of the comprehensive cognitive care continuum. BrainCheck supports practices in operationalizing these workflows through implementation planning, workflow design, and EHR integration, enabling cognitive screening, assessment, documentation, and follow-up to seamlessly integrate within existing care models.

This workflow-first approach helped many new customers achieve meaningful scale within months of adoption. Several practices administered thousands of cognitive assessments in their first year, incorporating digital assessment into annual wellness visits, neurology evaluations, and longitudinal monitoring. Among practices that began using BrainCheck in 2025, clinicians completed more than 15,000 digital cognitive assessments and generated thousands of digital care plans.

Across the entire BrainCheck platform, clinicians administered 105,000 assessments in 2025, reflecting continued growth among both new and long-standing customers. In parallel with this adoption, BrainCheck expanded the clinical breadth of its platform by introducing six new digital cognitive screeners, bringing the total to 24.

BrainCheck also expanded its international footprint by developing multilingual versions of BrainCheck Assess, its FDA Class II digital cognitive assessment, for use in the pan-European PREDICTOM study. The company’s peer-reviewed evidence base grew as well, with new publications bringing the total to 35 peer-reviewed studies supporting the platform, and continued expansion of normative and real-world databases to strengthen score interpretation across age, education, gender, and demographic groups.

“Experienced clinicians understand that a cognitive test is just the beginning of a patient journey,” said Chris Loughlin, CEO of BrainCheck. “Thoughtful workflows, EHR integration, and, most importantly, trained staff with adequate time are essential to making that journey successful.”

As BrainCheck enters 2026, the company remains focused on making validated digital cognitive assessment practical, scalable, and sustainable for everyday clinical care.

About BrainCheck

BrainCheck is a clinically validated digital platform for cognitive assessment and care, anchored by BrainCheck Assess™—its flagship, FDA Class II–cleared digital cognitive assessment that delivers standardized, repeatable cognitive data across clinical and research settings. BrainCheck is used by more than 500 healthcare organizations nationwide, including Bon Secours, UPMC, and Springfield Clinic, and 46 research hospitals, including The University of Texas at Austin and Stanford University. Clinicians use BrainCheck’s validated screeners and care planning tools to build tailored protocols, with more than 640,000 cognitive tests and 14,000 Care Plans completed to date. BrainCheck is not intended for use as a stand-alone diagnostic tool.