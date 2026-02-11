Ingo Payments Partners with Elektra USA, Powering Instant Account Funding for U.S. Customers

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingo Payments, a leading provider of embedded banking and money mobility solutions, announced today a new partnership with Elektra USA, the financial technology company behind the Elektra Go app. By leveraging Ingo’s instant account funding solution, Elektra USA will enable its U.S.-based customers to fund their Elektra Go accounts in real time.

Elektra USA, committed to delivering secure, convenient, and cost-effective financial services to the Hispanic community across the U.S., Mexico, and Latin America, recognized Ingo’s instant funding solution as an opportunity to enhance the Elektra Go user experience. By leveraging this solution, Elektra Go users can instantly fund their accounts, allowing them to send remittances abroad faster and more efficiently.

Traditional account funding methods are often slow and inefficient, creating friction in the user experience and leaving many accounts unfunded, limiting their usability from the start. In contrast, with Ingo’s instant account funding solution, Elektra Go users can pull funds directly from their debit cards and transact immediately, enhancing their overall experience for faster and simpler remittances.

“With Ingo’s instant account funding solution, we provide users with an instant and frictionless remittance payment experience,” says Maribel Soto, Head of Product of Elektra USA. “This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering accessible, fast, and secure financial services to Elektra Go users and the Hispanic community, empowering them to live their dreams.”

Drew Edwards, Ingo Payments CEO, added, “Our collaboration with Elektra USA ensures accounts are instantly funded and fully functional right away, providing customers with real-time money mobility when it matters most.”

This partnership highlights the growing demand for real-time financial solutions, allowing Elektra USA to meet modern consumer expectations while reinforcing the importance of secure, efficient money movement across diverse communities around the globe.

About Ingo:

Ingo Payments empowers banks, fintechs, and enterprises to deliver modern financial experiences through its full-service embedded banking platform. Ingo’s bank-grade modern money stack, built with embedded compliance and risk management, enables seamless account funding, transfers, mobile deposits, payouts, digital wallets, account and card issuing, PFM, and rewards solutions across a wide range of industries and use cases. With a vertically integrated platform, Ingo helps clients minimize third-party risk, reduce operational complexity, and lower costs—all while accelerating go-to-market timelines. Learn more at ingopayments.com.

About Elektra USA:

Fraternitas LLC d/b/a Elektra USA a Dallas, Texas headquartered financial technology company is dedicated to empowering the Hispanic community in the United States to live their dreams by connecting them with loved ones back home through innovative cross-border and US financial solutions. Learn more at elektrago.app.