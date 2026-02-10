CP Group Announces Nearly 50,000 SF of New Leasing At 5POP in Houston

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, an owner-operator of office properties across the Sunbelt, today announced nearly 50,000 square feet of new leasing activity at 5POP, the 28-story, 566,773-square-foot Class A office tower located at 4400 Post Oak Parkway in Houston’s Galleria/Uptown district. The leasing activity follows the completion of CP Group’s capital improvements program at the office tower.

Xceed Office, a provider of executive office suites, leads the leasing momentum at 5POP. The firm signed a 22,450-square-foot, full-floor lease for the buildout of its flagship Houston office as part of its relocation from Katy, Texas. Edward Edson and Jordan Trout of Colliers represented the tenant in the transaction.

The deals underscore continued demand for high-quality, amenity-rich workplaces that offer flexibility, particularly in one of Houston’s most connected locations, just steps from the Galleria and minutes from River Oaks and the West Loop’s premier dining, retail, and greenspace. The other recent transactions include three new leases and two renewals:

Hanwha USA , an energy and industrial company, signed a new 7,521-square-foot lease. The tenant was represented by David Guion, Albert Spiers, and Christopher Oliver of Cushman & Wakefield.

, an energy and industrial company, signed a new 7,521-square-foot lease. The tenant was represented by David Guion, Albert Spiers, and Christopher Oliver of Cushman & Wakefield. Eagle LNG , a liquefied natural gas company, signed a new 5,494-square-foot lease. The tenant was represented by Matt Trozzo and Harrison Yang of JLL.

, a liquefied natural gas company, signed a new 5,494-square-foot lease. The tenant was represented by Matt Trozzo and Harrison Yang of JLL. Arnie & Company, PC , a CPA firm, signed a new 3,408-square-foot lease. The tenant was represented by Candace Baggett of The Calibre Group.

, a CPA firm, signed a new 3,408-square-foot lease. The tenant was represented by Candace Baggett of The Calibre Group. Robert W. Baird & Co. , a global financial services firm, renewed its 7,797-square-foot lease. The tenant was represented by David Bale of JLL.

, a global financial services firm, renewed its 7,797-square-foot lease. The tenant was represented by David Bale of JLL. Pinchal & Company, a professional services firm, renewed its 2,933-square-foot lease. The tenant was represented by Weldon Martin of Stream Realty.

The landlord was represented by Eric Anderson, Evelyn Ward, and Avery McGahee of Transwestern Real Estate Services in all deals.

“Xceed Office was designed for companies that expect more from their workspace,” said Mohammad Ali, CEO of Xceed Office. “5POP provides the scale, quality, and location needed to deliver a best-in-class executive office experience in Houston’s most dynamic business district.”

The transactions reflect a broader market trend of tenants prioritizing move-in-ready, updated office environments as quality workspace becomes increasingly limited across the submarket. All the leases, aside from Xceed Office’s full-floor buildout, were for newly constructed move-in-ready spec suites as part of CP Group’s ‘worCPlaces’ flexible workspaces offering, designed for companies seeking customizable office environments for evolving teams.

“We are pleased to see that the office leasing market has responded so quickly to our renovated common areas, amenities, and soon-to-be-opened upscale restaurant,” said Angelo Bianco, Founding and Managing Partner of CP Group.

CP Group recently completed a $12 million comprehensive renovation program that enhances the building’s arrival experience and tenant amenity offering. Highlights include a new state-of-the-art fitness center, upgraded conference facilities, the 5 Cup Café coffee bar, and improved connectivity to the adjacent Post Oak Park greenspace. Mack Allen’s, an upscale dining concept from the owner of The Rouxpour restaurants, will open on the ground floor this year to further elevate the property and position 5POP as a destination for business dining, happy hours, and client meetings in the West Loop.

CP Group is also advancing the next phase of spec suites at the property, with three new spec suites scheduled for delivery by summer 2026 to meet demand for move-in-ready, adaptable office environments. The firm acquired the tower – formerly known as 5 Post Oak Park – in 2021 with a vision to reposition the 1982 property into a modern office destination.

Located just inside Houston’s West Loop, 5POP offers immediate access to the Galleria/Uptown and River Oaks neighborhoods and a wide array of walkable retail, dining, and hospitality options, reinforcing its position as a premier office address for companies across industries. For more, visit 5POPHouston.com.

About CP Group

Founded in 1986, CP Group is a vertically integrated commercial real estate firm and value-add investor with deep market knowledge across the Sunbelt. The firm has acquired, repositioned, and operated over 170 office and mixed-use properties, totaling more than 64 million square feet and valued at over $8 billion. The firm applies its market expertise and integrated operations to deliver experience-driven environments that support tenant retention and maximize asset value. CP Group maintains offices in Atlanta, Boca Raton, Dallas, Denver, Jacksonville, Miami, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit CPGcre.com.