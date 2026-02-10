Western Missouri Medical Center chooses @MEDITECH #Expanse to advance care delivery across its hospital and clinics.

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) (Warrensburg, MO), an acute care hospital with 19 affiliated ambulatory clinics, has selected the MEDITECH Expanse platform to unify its care delivery systems and enhance patient engagement across the continuum of care. The move marks WMMC’s return to MEDITECH, having briefly transitioned from a MEDITECH legacy platform to another vendor's EHR. Their decision reflects WMMC’s commitment to leveraging innovative, sustainable technology to streamline workflows, simplify reporting, and improve outcomes under a single, modern EHR.

The organization’s deployment will launch under the banner “Mission Expanse – Charting the Future Together,” highlighting a strategic, team-driven approach to transforming care delivery.

“Not only is the financial impact to WMMC tremendous, but this transition also allows us to add valuable modules — such as full Population Health and Oncology — that were previously cost-prohibitive,” said Western Missouri Medical Center President and CEO Darinda Dick. “I believe this platform is well-suited for hospitals like ours that are committed to remaining independent while delivering exceptional care.”

WMMC’s selection of MEDITECH Expanse was based on several strategic considerations. The hospital valued the platform’s intelligent interoperability solutions, which provide a full patient picture without having to join another organization’s EHR. Having this autonomy allows the organization to remain independent while giving its team the flexibility to make real-time system changes without external constraints. With MEDITECH as a Service (MaaS), WMMC can continue its cloud-first approach while benefiting from a scalable and sustainable solution that matches the size and needs of its organization.

“Expanse offers a practical, customizable, and efficient solution that supports our providers and staff across all care settings,” said Drew Glover, MD, Informatics Committee Chair at Western Missouri Medical Center. “We’re confident this transition will enhance both the patient and provider experience, streamline workflows, and position WMMC for long-term success.”

To further support patient-centered care, WMMC will implement Expanse Patient Connect, MEDITECH’s real-time, automated communication solution, which enhances engagement with patients throughout their care journey via secure bi-directional SMS messaging.

WMMC also saw the strength of MEDITECH’s Revenue Cycle system as a competitive advantage, offering robust financial tools to support WMMC’s operational goals. By consolidating all care settings under a single EHR, the organization anticipates significant time savings in reporting and more robust, impactful analytics. Expanse also earned praise for its intuitive navigation and ease of use, which are expected to improve the user experience across clinical and administrative roles.

“We are delighted to be working with Western Missouri Medical Center again and building a sustainable long-term partnership. Adopting MEDITECH Expanse as its EHR is an investment in a unified, modern platform that will empower its teams to deliver exceptional care with greater efficiency and flexibility,” said MEDITECH Executive Vice President and COO Helen Waters. “This strategic move will support WMMC’s ongoing mission of serving its community with innovative solutions that keep patients at the center of care.”

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the intelligent EHR platform you can trust. Expanse transforms care and ushers health systems of all sizes into the future with AI-infused solutions, personalized workflows, next-level interoperability, and predictive analytics — all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 29 countries and territories have chosen Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

About Western Missouri Medical Center

Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) is a fully accredited, county-owned healthcare system based in Warrensburg, Missouri, proudly serving Johnson County and surrounding communities. As an independent, not-for-profit medical center, WMMC is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care.

WMMC provides a broad range of inpatient and outpatient services, including emergency and time-critical care, obstetrics, surgical services, primary and specialty care, oncology care, and diagnostic imaging. With a strong focus on patient experience, clinical excellence, and community health, WMMC continues to invest in advanced technology, dedicated providers, and innovative services to meet the evolving needs of the region. Learn more at wmmc.com and follow Western Missouri Medical Center on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.