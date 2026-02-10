Draslovka and Avathon Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Solutions for Mining Through Autonomy, MetOptima and Blue Cube Combined Offering

PRAGUE & PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Draslovka a.s. (“Draslovka”), a global innovator in sustainable chemical technologies and AI‑enabled services for the mining sector, and Avathon, the leader in Autonomy for Operations, today announced a strategic commercial partnership to accelerate the adoption of intelligent, autonomous, and data‑driven operations across the global mining industry.

The partnership provides a breakthrough solution that combines Draslovka’s real‑time mineral and slurry monitoring technologies—delivered through its world class Blue Cube on‑stream mineralogical sensors—and MetOptima advanced metallurgical optimization AI engine, with the Avathon Autonomy Platform, a scalable industrial‑AI environment that enhances operational performance, automating decisions, and orchestrating complex operations across sites.

Under the agreement, Draslovka and Avathon will collaborate closely on go-to-market initiatives, jointly commercializing and cross‑selling the combined offering. The combined Draslovka‑Avathon offering will enable miners to:

Boost recoveries and stabilize throughput via real‑time mineralogy and metallurgical AI

Lower reagent, energy, and operating costs while reducing process variability

Digitize and automate operations across maintenance, HSE, and supply chain

Maximize asset performance and minimize unplanned downtime

Enable faster, cross-functional decision-making across the full mining value chain

Extend intelligence upstream into exploration and resource optimization

Blue Cube’s on‑stream sensors provide continuous, high‑frequency mineralogical data, enabling mining operations to stabilize circuits, improve recovery, and respond instantly to process variability. MetOptima’s metallurgical AI builds on this live data stream to diagnose inefficiencies, predict plant behavior, and recommend optimal control strategies. By applying MetOptima sourced real-time intelligence to ore quality data, operators can dynamically adjust downstream processing parameters to maximize recovery while optimizing reagent use and other input costs.

Avathon’s Autonomy Platform delivers AI-driven, end-to-end planning, decision intelligence, and autonomous actions across the mining value chain—from exploration and logistics to asset management, supply chain, and HSE. Powered by Avathon’s proprietary Computational Knowledge Graph (CKG), the platform connects assets, suppliers, logistics, inventory, and risk factors into a single semantic intelligence layer, eliminating silos and creating real-time operational context. This relationship-aware intelligence drives faster decisions and coordinated autonomous actions optimizing performance and resilience across mining operations.

“This partnership with Avathon allows us to deliver Draslovka’s real-time mineral and slurry monitoring technologies as part of an integrated operational platform, answering the growing industry demand for optimization and autonomous decision making,” said Pavel Bruzek, Draslovka CEO. “The partnership reflects our commitment to delivering practical, scalable and easy-to-implement AI solutions that transform plant performance and sustainability.”

Precious mineral mining and processing are inherently variable—ore grades fluctuate, mineral composition shifts, and recovery conditions change daily. This variability directly impacts yield and operating costs. Industrial AI powering Draslovka’s and Avathon’s combined offering unlocks a breakthrough opportunity to continuously analyze complex, multi-variable conditions and autonomously optimize recovery processes end-to-end, driving higher yield, lower cost per ton, and more predictable performance.

“Mining customers are looking to connect plant-level optimization with enterprise-wide operational resilience,” said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon. “Through our collaboration with Draslovka, Avathon delivers that bridge—combining real-time process intelligence with autonomous operational management to drive smarter, more resilient operations.”

About Draslovka

Draslovka a.s. (“Draslovka”) is a chemical technologies, products and services company creating value and improving sustainability in several industries, including mining, agriculture and manufacturing, and a key player in the development and production of active materials for sodium‑ion batteries. Today, Draslovka is best known as one of the world’s largest producers of sodium cyanide, a chemical vital for gold mining; however, its most important contribution to the mining sector is its Glycine Leaching Technology (“GLT”), a proprietary leaching technology for gold, copper, nickel and cobalt that offers a more sustainable and economic alternative to conventional methods. Draslovka also manufactures specialist chemicals and reagents and provides class‑leading chemical application services to the mining and pest‑control industries, as well as AI‑enabled support services.

About Avathon

Avathon is a leading software provider of Autonomy for Operations, bringing Industrial AI into the physical world. The Avathon Autonomy Platform enables organizations to intelligently plan, orchestrate, and manage complex operations by unifying real-time sensing, decision-making, and autonomous action. Designed to scale securely across asset-intensive environments, Avathon improves asset performance, automates decisions and actions, and strengthens operational resilience. Learn more at www.avathon.com.