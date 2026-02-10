L.A. LIVE and SEGA of America Announce New Partnership in the Heart of Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L.A. LIVE, AEG’s 4-million-square-foot-sports and live entertainment district located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, and SEGA of America, Inc. (SEGA®), have announced a strategic new partnership. Brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, the agreement establishes SEGA as an Official Partner of L.A. LIVE and aligns the globally renowned gaming and interactive entertainment company with one of the most dynamic sports and entertainment destinations in the country.

As part of the partnership, SEGA will benefit from an enhanced brand presence throughout L.A. LIVE, which is known for hosting some of the world’s most iconic events, including major awards shows, concerts, premiers, and sporting events. Anchored by world-class venues including Crypto.com Arena and Peacock Theater, and supported by a robust digital media network, the district attracts millions of fans and visitors annually and generates sustained national and global exposure. Together, these elements will ensure SEGA is prominently positioned during some of L.A. LIVE’s most highly anticipated and culturally relevant moments throughout the year.

“L.A. LIVE sits at the intersection of gaming, sports, and live entertainment in a way few destinations can,” said Ryan Okum, Executive Vice President of Publishing, SEGA of America. “This partnership allows us to place SEGA and its globally recognized IP at the center of moments that naturally command attention – where massive audiences are already gathering for globally recognized events.”

As an official partner, SEGA will have the opportunity to bring its brand to life through on-site activations across L.A. LIVE, including immersive experiences at Peacock Place, the district’s 40,000-square-foot open-air plaza.

Supporting these moments, SEGA will maintain a prominent presence across L.A. LIVE’s district-wide digital out-of-home (OOH) network, featuring 11 large-format LED displays strategically positioned throughout the development. Located across high-traffic areas – including Peacock Place, primary pedestrian corridors, and key guest entry points such as those leading into the JW Marriott L.A. LIVE Hotel and adjacent Los Angeles Convention Center – these placements deliver sustained visibility year-round.

“Under the leadership of Brenda Cruz on our Global Partnerships team, L.A. LIVE has a best-in-class, out-of-home platform purposely built for large-scale, high-impact storytelling,” said Nick Baker, President and COO, AEG Global Partnerships. “This partnership brings SEGA into the heart of our district during some of our most high-profile sports, gaming, and entertainment events, and we look forward to promoting the brand in ways that feel authentic and meaningful to the millions of fans we both serve.”

Additionally, the partnership extends SEGA’s visibility to freeway-facing digital out-of-home assets surrounding L.A. LIVE, expanding the brand’s presence to audiences entering and moving through downtown Los Angeles. Integrated into L.A. LIVE’s broader out-of-home network, these placements extend SEGA’s visibility beyond on-site moments and event days.

SEGA will also be highlighted across L.A. LIVE’s website and social media channels, extending the brand’s presence beyond the physical campus and alongside the district’s ongoing event announcements and updates throughout the year.

ABOUT SEGA

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative experiences for console, PC, mobile and other emerging platforms. SEGA is the first publisher to rank #1 three separate times (2016, 2020, and 2024) in Metacritic’s Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog™, Total War™, Like a Dragon™, Football Manager™, Virtua Fighter™, and Crazy Taxi™, along with Atlus' Persona™ series and the critically acclaimed new IP, Metaphor: ReFantazio™. The company is also expanding its transmedia strategy, with numerous film and TV projects underway across multiple franchises. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit www.sega.com.

ABOUT L.A. LIVE

L.A. LIVE is a 4 million square foot / $3 billion downtown Los Angeles sports and entertainment district adjacent to Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center featuring The Novo, a 2,300 capacity live music venue, Peacock Theater, a 7,100-seat live theatre, a 54-story, 1001-room convention “headquarters” destination (showcasing The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles and JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE hotels and 224 luxury condominiums – The Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. LIVE – all in a single tower), the 14-screen Regal L.A. LIVE cinemas, broadcast facilities for ESPN along with entertainment, residential, restaurant, hospitality and office space. Developed by Los Angeles-based AEG, L.A. LIVE, considered to be the nation’s most active ‘live content and event campus,’ also features 260,480 sf of conference center and ballroom facilities, a 100,000 sf special events deck, the famous Lucky Strike Lanes and Lounge, the celebrity-owned Conga Room, a one-of-a-kind GRAMMY Museum, saluting the history of music and the genre’s best known awards show all centered around Xbox Plaza, a 40,000 sf outdoor event space along with 24 restaurants, bars and other hospitality options. L.A. LIVE showcases more events, award shows, sporting competitions, concerts and hospitality options than any other destination in the world. Visit L.A. LIVE today at www.lalive.com.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships;

And Ticketing, through its AXS.com ticketing platform, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of events and performances, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs, festivals, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.