NTMA Partners with U.S. Navy Talent Pipeline Program to Support Skilled Workforce

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finding and keeping skilled employees is one of the biggest challenges facing today’s manufacturers. From recruiting qualified candidates to onboarding new hires and retaining experienced team members, many small and mid-sized shops are feeling the strain.

Industry reports continue to show a sharp decline in skilled trade talent across the U.S. manufacturing base. These workforce gaps directly impact productivity, growth, and the ability to meet customer and defense requirements. The Talent Pipeline Program was created to help reverse this trend by giving manufacturers practical tools and expert support to improve how they attract, develop, and retain high-performing employees.

“We are incredibly excited to have NTMA joining the U.S. Navy Talent Pipeline Program as a National Facilitator. This role is vital to our success - it’s about connecting employers, sharing best practices, and helping companies turn good intentions into repeatable talent systems that work. NTMA brings unmatched industry insight and a trusted national platform, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the team as we work together to strengthen the manufacturing workforce that supports the U.S. Navy,” Says Vince Jordan, TPP National Facilitator Lead.

Through this collaboration, NTMA is expanding access to the Talent Pipeline Program across its national membership network. Building on successful pilots in several NTMA chapters, the program is now available to member companies across the country-helping ensure manufacturers have the skilled workforce they need to compete and grow. “This partnership directly supports NTMA’s mission to strengthen U.S. precision manufacturing and maintain a resilient supply chain critical to our economy, national defense, and communities,” said Roger Atkins, NTMA President.

By joining the Talent Pipeline Program, NTMA’s members become part of a national network of more than 618 employers who are committed to strengthening their workforces and re-energizing their talent systems—leading to improved performance, higher retention, and increased defense industrial capacity.

Learn more about the Talent Pipeline Program at https://dibtalentpipeline.com and experience the TPP Realistic Program Preview at https://youtu.be/qH6Cuffyo2o.

About NTMA

NTMA is a national trade association advancing the future of American manufacturing. It provides resources, support, and a platform for small and medium-sized U.S. manufacturers.