Genius Sports Partners with WPP Media to Pioneer Holistic Sports Media Advertising Intelligence, Launch WPP Brand Sports Momentum Score

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) today announced a partnership with WPP Media (NYSE: WPP) to help brands invest in sports with greater precision, leveraging Genius Sports’ Fan Graph and FANHub to deliver end-to-end intelligence across media planning, activation, and measurement.

The partnership results in the creation of the WPP Brand Sports Momentum Score, a new intelligence tool that identifies the right sports, audiences, and moments to invest in to drive year-round engagement and ROI.

The WPP Brand Sports Momentum Score is available to WPP Media clients and is powered by Genius Sports’ Fan Graph: a robust, individual-level dataset that tracks the identities and behaviors of more than 250 million U.S. consumers to measure the acquisition, retention, and spend of sports fanbases.

Fan Graph is the latest Genius Sports innovation stemming from the company’s proprietary sports advertising platform, FANHub, that enables brands to connect with specific, verified fans at peak moments of passion and attention in sync with in-game action.

Through this partnership, WPP Media clients gain access to enhanced:

Holistic planning: Identifying the right sports, leagues, teams, and audiences based on fan momentum, commercial value, and behavioral insight.

Identifying the right sports, leagues, teams, and audiences based on fan momentum, commercial value, and behavioral insight. Precision activation: Activating custom audiences and sponsorships seamlessly across direct, programmatic, and the WPP Open Intelligence Network.

Activating custom audiences and sponsorships seamlessly across direct, programmatic, and the WPP Open Intelligence Network. Continuous optimization through measurement: Measuring media and sponsorship performance against real customer value, enabling proactive optimization of investment in sports media.

“With a massive year of sports ahead, WPP Media is evolving how brands invest,” said Martin Blich, Executive Director, Head of U.S. Sports Investment & Partnership, WPP Media. “By pairing our WPP Open Intelligence Network with Genius Sports’ real-time data, we’re moving past traditional ratings. We’re taking a precise, audience-first approach that ensures sports spend drives real business outcomes.”

“In a fragmented sports media market, guesswork is expensive,” said Josh Linforth, Chief Revenue Officer, Genius Sports. “Buyers need fan intelligence that actively guides decisions from planning through measurement, not static reports after the fact. WPP Media will now be able to give brands precise audience targeting and clear, outcome-driven measurement so every dollar works harder.”

As part of the partnership, WPP Media will also have access to Genius Sports’ FANHub platform and join the Genius Sports Innovation Council, an advisory forum of leading leagues, teams, and broadcasters dedicated to advancing the next generation of sports advertising innovation.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology, and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting, and media ecosystem. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 700 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision, and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions, and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.